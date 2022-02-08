Grandson of Man United legend joins Dundalk on loan

A big coup for Dundalk.

League of Ireland side Dundalk have unveiled the loan signing of Lewis Macari from Stoke City, the grandson of Manchester United legend Lou.

Macari joins the Lilywhites on loan from Stoke City, having impressed with the Potters’ U23s before making the move to Oriel Park.

A right-back by trade, the 20-year-old will be hoping to add some much-needed strength to Dundalk’s backline ahead of the start of the new League of Ireland season.

“I spoke to Michael O’Neill, the manager at Stoke City, and he wanted me to come over here and get some men’s football under my belt,” he told Dundalk’s media team.

“I haven’t had a proper first-team loan since I’ve been at Stoke, I’ve just been playing academy and U23s football. And I need some first-team experience so they thought it was a good idea for me to come to Ireland and try something different.

🏁 Dundalk FC is delighted to announce the signing of Lewis Macari on a six-month loan deal from Stoke City. 🎂 The defender, who celebrates his 20th birthday today, will wear the number 2️⃣ shirt for the Lilywhites. ✊🏻 Welcome to Oriel Park, @MacariLewis!#CmonTheTown — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) February 8, 2022

“The League of Ireland is competitive, it’s tough and it’s completely different to what I’d be used to so it will be a good experience for me, both in terms of football and life in general, to come here.”

And while Macari comes with a strong family heritage in football, he also joins Dundalk with a burgeoning reputation within the game himself.

His father, Paul, used to play for Stoke City, where Lewis has impressed in recent years.

“Lewis comes highly recommended from Stoke City,” Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell added. “We have watched him snd he is very versatile. His primary position is right-back but he can also fill in at centre-back and left-back.

“He is very reliable and he has a great temperament which is very important and we are looking forward to working with him.

“He will be involved against Drogheda on Friday and his last game for Stoke was only last week so, from a fitness point of view, that is a great starting point.”

Dundalk’s league opener against Derry City takes place on February 18th, with a kick-off time of 7.45pm.

