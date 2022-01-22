Leeds suffer setback in bid to sign Jason Knight

Not what Leeds fans would like to hear.

Leeds United have reportedly been dealt a blow in their bid to sign Jason Knight, according to a report in England this week.

Knight, who has been the subject of intense speculation surrounding his future in recent weeks looks set to snub the apparent interest in his services.

As per journalist Dean Jones, Knight is happy at Pride Park, and would be willing to stay at the club at the end of the January transfer window.

Jason Knight keen to stay at Derby County.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones revealed the latest transfer update on the Irish international.

“[Jason] Knight doesn’t actually want to leave Derby right now,” he said.

“So, even though it’s a good move for him, while [Wayne] Rooney’s there, I think he’s quite enjoying it.”

Most recently, Leeds have been heavily linked with a swoop for the ex-Cabinteely midfielder. Elsewhere, Burnley and Newcastle United are said to be also closely monitoring the situation.

But as per the latest report in his services, it looks unlikely that Knight would be keen on making the switch to Derby’s old Championship rivals.

Jason Knight.

Despite that, Knight would slot in nicely to Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United midfield. Even more so given the recent injury to Kalvin Phillips.

The Dubliner has established himself as a key man for both club and country in recent times; and his energy would be an asset to Leeds as they look to claw their way out of relegation trouble.

But should he leave Derby this week, he would do so in a week where the club’s future is precarious.

Our unbeaten league run comes to an end.#DCFC pic.twitter.com/0PWnTvxEzL — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 22, 2022

Leading up to their East Midlands derby defeat to Nottingham Forest, it emerged that the club could run out of money ‘in weeks’ should a new owner not be found.

And while he may wish to stay and help Derby stay up; Knight’s future could be out of his hands with Derby on the brink.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: derby county, jason knight, leeds united, Premier League