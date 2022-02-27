Leeds reportedly line up Marcelo Bielsa replacement after dire defeat to Spurs

The end of an era.

Leeds United are reportedly on the verge of parting ways with Marcelo Bielsa, following their dismal 4-0 defeat at home to Spurs on Saturday afternoon at Elland Road.

While Leeds have enjoyed plenty of success under Bielsa, they have, however, struggled this season, with key injuries to Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford derailing their season.

And it now looks like Bielsa is set to pay with his job, with a replacement already said to have been lined up.

Jesse Marsch, the former manager of RB Leipzig, is the most heavily linked name with the job at the moment, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealing all.

“While Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds lawyers discuss final contract termination details, talks are in progress for Jesse Marsch to be appointed as new manager,” he wrote on social media. “The agreement’s now at final stages.

“Marsch has been on Leeds board list for months. Work in progress.”

While Marsch may be high on Leeds’ list to replace Bielsa, he did struggle towards the end of his last job with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Previously in charge of RB Salzburg, Marsch parted ways with Leipzig just a couple of months into his tenure, with a 6-3 defeat to Manchester City being his last as first-team boss.

But if he was to take over at Elland Road, he would have an difficult act to follow.

Since his arrival in Yorkshire, Bielsa has turned Leeds United back into a Premier League side, having won promotion back to the top-flight in the 2019/20 season.

And after a brilliant debut season in the Premier League, Leeds have struggled this season, with injuries proving costly.

Despite that, his stubborn nature has also cost him, with his unwillingness to change system looking like it will prove to be his eventual downfall.

