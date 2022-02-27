Leeds confirm Marcelo Bielsa departure

Leeds United have parted ways with Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds United have confirmed that they have parted ways with legendary boss Marcelo Bielsa, ending speculation that was mounting on his future at Elland Road.

Bielsa’s future was the subject of intense scrutiny over the last 24 hours, following their humbling 4-0 defeat at home to Spurs on Saturday.

The club have also confirmed that they intend to appoint his successor by Monday morning.

The statement.

“Leeds United can today confirm the club have parted company with head coach Marcelo Bielsa,” it read.

“The 66-year-old was in charge of the team for over three-and-a-half years, having taken the reins in June 2018.”

Speaking on the news, chairman Andrea Radrizzani said: “This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club..

“He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all. The moments created, particularly in the 2019/20 season and winning promotion to the Premier League, will of course live long in all our memories, myself and the fans included.

“However, I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status. Recent results and performances have not met our expectations.

“We find ourselves in a precarious league position and I feel now is the right time to bring in a new head coach, in order to have an impact in the decisive stage of the season.”

Director of football Victor Orta added: “Since arriving at Leeds United Marcelo had a huge impact on the club, on a scale I have not seen before.

Leeds United can confirm the club have parted company with head coach Marcelo Bielsa — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 27, 2022

“He has created a legacy, overseeing major infrastructure improvements at Thorp Arch, uniting the supporters and the players, and giving a clear pathway for young players to transition into the first team.

“It is disappointing his reign has had to end in this manner, given the special times we have enjoyed in recent years, which have been some of the best in my career, but we cannot hide from recent results.

“I would like to thank Marcelo for his commitment and dedication, and I wish him every success going forwards.”

Marcelo Bielsa.

Following on from Bielsa’s departure, it is expected that Jesse Marsch will take over the reins at Elland Road.

The American was most recently in charge of Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, following a previous stint at Red Bull Salzburg.

Confirmation of that appointment is expected to be reached tomorrow.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: leeds united, Marcelo Bielsa, Premier League