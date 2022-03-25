Lee O’Connor: Ireland’s 73-cap underage international grasping his Tranmere Rovers chance after leaving Celtic

The Lee O’Connor tale will hopefully have a new chapter this weekend.

Lee O’Connor‘s Ireland underage story is a fascinating tale, picking up 73 underage international caps spanning a number of years with the Boys in Green. Adding to that, he has also played once with the seniors.

But earlier this year, O’Connor was given a potentially career-defining decision. For others, it may be a difficult one, but to him, it was anything but.

On loan at Tranmere Rovers since 2020, O’Connor was offered the chance to make his stay at Prenton Park a permanent one. And it was one that he gleefully took.

“I needed to do it for the good of my career..”

Since making his stay at the League Two club permanent, O’Connor has gone from strength to strength, and is showing little sign of letting his Celtic rejection set him back.

Not that he is the only Irish player to suffer that fate in recent years. Jonathan Afolabi and Luca Connell are two relatively well-known players who struggled at Celtic Park as well, but neither have a similar tale to Waterford man O’Connor.

“It was pretty straightforward for me,” O’Connor began. “I think I needed to do it for the good of my career. That’s what it came down to, that’s the only thing I was thinking about.

📝 #TRFC are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Lee O’Connor for an undisclosed fee! Lee O’Connor is here to stay 😍#TRFC #SWA — Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) January 25, 2022

“From when I was making my decision, it just had to be what’s going to be the best thing for my career. That’s what I thought would be best so it was pretty straightforward.”

When at Celtic Park, O’Connor looked set for big things, after his high-profile move from Manchester United. But for one reason or another, it never came t0 fruition.

A loan at Partick Thistle did little to help his cause before he then made the move to Tranmere, where he has stayed since.

Although, his permanent move to League Two came at a time where he still had over a year left on his current deal at Celtic.

“I could have maybe waited until the summer, made my decision, but I just wanted to play really,” he explained. “I just needed to play games, and I thought at the age I’m at now, the thing I needed the most was to play games. That’s what it’s come down to and that’s why I left.

“I think it was pretty much down to me. Once Tranmere said they wanted me and I decided that’s where I wanted to go, it was pretty straightforward and that was that.”

“It is a bit of ignorance, people saying it’s all long ball. It’s not..”

Since joining Tranmere, O’Connor has almost turned himself into a midfielder, where he has excelled.

But given his versatility and, most importantly, ability, it is a task that is not fazing him whatsoever.

“I’m quite enjoying it,” he explains of his new role. “Since I was a kid I’ve played everywhere, I’ve played on the wing, I’ve played everywhere.

“It’s something I’ve always done and something I don’t mind doing. I’ve always said, as long as I’m playing, I’m completely happy. Wherever the manager needs me here or back at the club, I’m happy to do it.

“Every week is different [in League Two]. Some teams are more direct, some teams play a lot of football, some teams are a bit of both. It is a bit of ignorance, people saying it’s all long ball. It’s not.

“There are a lot of good players in that league and a lot of good teams. And yeah, I’m enjoying it.”

Lee O’Connor.

Although, for now, O’Connor and his Ireland U21 teammates take on Sweden in a must-win European qualifier on Tuesday evening.

And with a win, it would set them up nicely as they chase history, looking to become the first Ireland U21 side to reach a major tournament.

“It’s another good opportunity for us [against Sweden], he adds. “I think the last game in November, not only the result but the way in which we won the game, every good team needs that moment and hopefully that can be the moment that spurs us on for the rest of the campaign.

“It’s what we all want, we want to qualify. It’s my last chance to do it. To be the first [Irish] team to do it, it’s what we all want to do. It would mean a hell of a lot.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Celtic, ireland u21, lee o'connor, tranmere rovers