Leanne Kiernan nets Liverpool hat-trick with stunning strike

Leanne Kiernan is in great form for Liverpool.

Ireland international Leanne Kiernan scored a stunning hat-trick for Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, in their dominant 6-0 win away to Blackburn Rovers.

Incredibly, Kiernan nabbed a six-minute hat-trick, including one long-range stunner that left Rovers unable to cope with the forward’s dynamic display.

The result sees Liverpool maintain their strong start to the season, and are five points clear of second-placed Durham in the WSL Championship.

Performing for club

Kiernan, 22, is thriving on Merseyside following her move from London giants West Ham United last year.

Formerly of Shelbourne, the Cavan native joined Liverpool after her time in London came to an end in the summer, but she has landed on her feet at her new club.

“She had a great start to her career in Ireland playing down the middle and scoring goals,” Liverpool boss Matt Beard said in October.

“Leanne can score different types of goals. I knew once she got her first one for us that it would take the pressure off and the weight off her shoulders.”

And so it has proved, as emphasised by her recent showings for Liverpool in recent weeks, and most notably last weekend.

In a dominant win on the road against Blackburn Rovers, Kiernan found the top corner with a stupendous effort from the edge of the penalty area.

Leanne Kiernan.

Kiernan, of course, found the net twice more in a game that also saw Ireland international defender Niamh Fahey score for the Reds.

But Kiernan’s form comes at a promising time for not only her but for Ireland boss Vera Pauw.

Pauw’s side head into 2022 with World Cup qualification still in their hands, after big wins against Georgia, and most importantly, Finland.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland wnt, leanne kiernan, liverpool women's