Leanne Kiernan continues to impress with Liverpool with goalscoring cameo

Liverpool’s Ireland international Leanne Kiernan is on fire.

Liverpool and Ireland international Leanne Kiernan has continued her impressive run of form with the Reds, as she helped fire the Reds into the next round of the Continental Cup.

Kiernan, formerly of West Ham and Shelbourne, has impressed in recent weeks on Merseyside, scoring four goals in her last three games.

Her form comes at a good time for Vera Pauw’s Ireland set-up ahead of this month’s international break as the Girls in Green get set to take on Sweden and Finland.

Leanne Kiernan on form for Liverpool.

Kiernan, 22, joined the Reds in June from West Ham and has impressed suitably since joining her new employer in the summer months from West Ham. Her manager, Matt Beard, recently praised his star forward.

“Playing her down the middle gives us something slightly different,” Beard said. “She had a great start to her career in Ireland playing down the middle and scoring goals.

“Leanne can score different types of goals. I knew once she got her first one for us that it would take the pressure off and the weight off her shoulders.

“Knowing Leanne as I do as a person, she always plays with that smile on her face. It’s not just about her scoring goals, it’s her work ethic and what she gives this team. She is just a delight to work with and not only is she a great player but she is a great team player.”

Kiernan making an impact at her new club.

On Wednesday night, Kiernan made an instant impact after being brought on from the bench for Liverpool in their cup success – although she was forced off moments later with an injury.

Her form comes at a time as Liverpool look to catapult themselves back into the WSL from the second-tier, as she looks to secure promotion with the Reds back to the top-flight along with her Ireland teammates Niamh Fahey and Megan Campbell.

Brighton’s Megan Connolly also made an impact in the Continental Cup on Wednesday night, as she scored the winner in a 1-0 win against Birmingham City.

44': @MeganConnolly4 gives us the lead with a lovely finish into the bottom corner following good pressure from @EllieBrazil_ down the right! 😁 [0-1] 📲 https://t.co/1JRqX8gtVj ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/UIOVMzt4V6 — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) October 13, 2021

