LOI round-up as Derry City extend their lead at the top

An interesting night.

A superb Will Patching free-kick helped Derry City extend their lead at the top of the Premier Division table, as the Candystripes secured a gritty 2-0 win on the road away to UCD.

On a night of relatively few chances, Patching’s free-kick opened the scoring after the hour-mark as the visitors turned in a professional display on the road.

🎥 | GOAL! What a hit! ⚽️ Will Patching with a gorgeous free kick to open the scoring at the UCD Bowl 🙌@UCDAFC 0-1 @derrycityfc ⌚️ 68′ Sign up 📺 | https://t.co/vfkMjbvRwA#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/JnQTyxqpQR — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) April 4, 2022

Elsewhere in the League of Ireland, Finn Harps drew 2-2 with Drogheda United, whereas Treaty United sealed a 2-0 win against First Division rivals Athlone Town.

Here is your League of Ireland round-up from Monday night’s action.

LOI Round-Up: Derry City extend lead at the top of the table.

Heading into the UCD Bowl after an unbeaten start to the season, Derry City ran out comfortable winners in the Dublin 4 venue.

Dominating proceedings from the start, the Candystripes grabbed their deserved opener just past the hour mark.

AND THERE IT IS!!! 0-1 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/ueigijCls5 — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) April 4, 2022

That was after they went close on two occasions in the first-half, with Jamie McGonigle and Ireland U21 Brandon Kavanagh going close.

Kavanagh’s chance hit the bar, before Derry then hit the again in the early stages of second-half. After seeing his side move a goal clear, Ronan Boyce then got in on the act, all but ending the game as a contest with just over ten minutes to play.

And that was how it ended, with UCD still searching for their first league win of the season.

LOI Round-Up: Finn Harps draw with Drogheda United.

In Finn Park, Finn Harps secured a point at home to Drogheda United, after falling behind early on, but it could have been more.

James Clarke handed the Boynesiders a fifth minute lead, before Eric McWoods and Yoyo Mahdy struck for the hosts.

HT | Premier Division It’s half-time in the 8pm kick-off and a Yousef Mahdy goal just before the break has given @FinnHarpsFC a 2-1 lead over @DroghedaUnited ☕️ Sign up 📺 | https://t.co/vfkMjbvRwA#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/ngKC1aaZKj — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) April 4, 2022

Ryan Brennan, however, was sprung from the bench to seal a late point for the Drogs who stayed two points clear of Harps.

For Harps, they remain 9th, but are now three points clear of bottom-placed UCD.

LOI Round-Up: Athlone’s tough start continues.

And in the First Division, Athlone Town’s winless start to the season continued, as they were defeated away to Treaty United.

A goal in either half from Dean George did the damage for the Shannonsiders, with the ex-Athlone star coming back to haunt his former side.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

A disappointing evening in Limerick. 📷 Gerry Shanahan #ATAFC pic.twitter.com/L7KwLmaPDe — Athlone Town AFC (@AthloneTownAFC) April 4, 2022

Importantly for Tommy Barrett’s side, however, the win is their second league win in a row, having lost their last two in a row before that.

They take on Bray Wanderers on Friday evening at the Carlisle Grounds in their next league outing, whereas Athlone face local rivals Longford Town on Saturday.

