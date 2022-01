League of Ireland: All of the confirmed signings in the Premier and First Division ahead of the 2022 season

An interesting League of Ireland season awaits after some big transfers.

The League of Ireland is just weeks away from making its long-awaited return, and there are many squads still taking shape ahead of the new season.

So far, there have been a number of eye-catching moves made, including Jack Byrne’s return to Shamrock Rovers, and Michael Duffy’s move home to Derry City from Dundalk.

In addition, notable departures include Ross Tierney’s to Motherwell, while Daniel Cleary and Daniel O’Reilly have also both made the move to Scotland, joining St Johnstone and Hamilton Academical respectively.

Elsewhere, it has also been an interesting off-season on the managerial front, with Dundalk, St Patrick’s Athletic, Shelbourne, Longford Town, Waterford and Athlone all changing managers.

Of those, Damien Duff is the most notable, with the former Premier League winner, and Irish international taking charge of newly-promoted Shelbourne.

As a result, many clubs have been forced into changing around their squads, as is typical in the League of Ireland off-season.

And Pundit Arena have you covered for all the transfer news confirmed so far in our League of Ireland transfer tracker, with all the ins, outs, and re-signings below.

A live-blog can also be found, with many more transfer stories to break ahead of the new season, set to begin next month.

Last updated 2nd January, 20.25.

League of Ireland Transfer Tracker: Premier Division.

Bohemians

In: Kris Twardek (FK Senica), Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (Dundalk), Max Murphy (Shamrock Rovers), Tadgh Ryan (Treaty United), Jordan Doherty (Tampa Bay Rowdies).

Out: Keith Ward (Dundalk), Anto Breslin (St Patrick’s Athletic), Rob Cornwall (Northern Colorado Hailstorm), Keith Buckley, Stephen McGuinness (Bray Wanderers), Ross Tierney (Motherwell).

Re-signed: Liam Burt, Ali Coote, Dawson Devoy, Rory Feely, James Finnerty, Ciarán Kelly, Conor Levingston, Stephen Mallon, Jamie Mullins, James Talbot, Tyreke Wilson, Promise Omochere.

Derry City

In: Michael Duffy (Dundalk), Will Patching (Dundalk), Cameron Dummigan (Dundalk), Brian Maher (Bray Wanderers), Brandon Kavanagh (Shamrock Rovers).

Out: Will Fitzgerald (Sligo Rovers).

Re-signed: James Akintunde, Brendan Barr, Ronan Boyce, Ciaran Coll, Jack Lemoignan, Patrick Ferry, Nathan Gartside, Michael Glynn, Ciaron Harkin, Jamie McGonigle, Cameron McJannet, Caoimhin McLaughlin, Evan McLaughlin, Danny Lafferty, Joe Thomson, Gerard Storey, Eoin Toal.

Drogheda United

In: Dylan Grimes (Longford Town), Dayle Rooney (Shelbourne), Adam Foley (Finn Harps), Evan Weir (Maynooth University Town), Dean Williams (Shamrock Rovers), Darragh Nugent (Shamrock Rovers), Andrew Quinn (Dundalk), Ryan Brennan (Shelbourne).

Out: Jake Hyland, Conor Kane (Shelbourne), Daniel O’Reilly, Dinny Corcoran (Wexford), Mark Doyle (St Patrick’s Athletic), Jordan Adeyemo (Galway United), Hugh Douglas (Bray Wanderers), Brandon Bermingham.

Re-signed: Chris Lyons, Gary Deegan, Dane Massey, Luke Heeney, Darragh Markey, Colin McCabe, James Clarke, Charles Mutawe, Mohamed Boudiaf.

Dundalk

In: Sam Bone (St Patrick’s Athletic), John Mountney (St Patrick’s Athletic), John Martin (Waterford), Keith Ward (Bohemians), Paul Doyle (UCD), Robbie Benson (St Patrick’s Athletic).

Out: Michael Duffy (Derry City), Patrick McEleney (Derry City), Cameron Dummigan (Derry City), Daniel Cleary, Sean Murray (Glentoran), Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (Bohemians).

Re-signed: Patrick Hoban, Daniel Kelly, Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy, David McMillan, Peter Cherrie, Greg Sloggett, Ryan O’Kane, Mayowa Animasahun, Brian Gartland.

League of Ireland Transfer Tracker: Premier Division.

Finn Harps

In: Jesse Devers.

Out: Sean Boyd (Shelbourne), Mark Coyle (Shelbourne), Will Seymore, Tunde Owolabi (St Patrick’s Athletic).

Re-signed: Barry McNamee, Ryan Rainey, David Webster, Ryan Connolly, Mark McGinley, Ethan Boyle, Mark Timlin.

Shamrock Rovers

In: Jack Byrne (Unattached).

Out: Darragh Nugent (Drogheda United – loan), Dean Williams (Drogheda United), Max Murphy (Bohemians).

Re-signed: Alan Mannus, Leon Pohls, Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare, Lee Grace, Roberto Lopes, Barry Cotter, Sean Kavanagh, Sean Carey, Darragh Nugent, Gary O’Neill, Chris McCann, Neil Farrugia, Ronan Finn, Dylan Watts, Danny Mandroiu, Richie Towell, Conan Noonan, Graham Burke, Aaron Greene, Rory Gaffney, Aidomo Emakhu.

Shelbourne

In: Aodh Dervin (Longford Town), Conor Kane (Drogheda United), Sean Boyd (Finn Harps), Mark Coyle (Finn Harps), Daniel Hawkins (Finn Harps).

Out: Jack Brady (Treaty United), Ryan Brennan (Drogheda United), Dayle Rooney (Drogheda United), Ally Gilchrist (Cork City), Georgie Poynton (Drogheda United), Michael O’Connor (Glentoran), Denzil Fernandes (Treaty United), Yassine En-Neyah (Waterford).

Re-signed: Brendan Clarke, JR Wilson, Luke Byrne, Shane Farrell, JJ Lunney, Brian McManus, David Toure, Yoyo Mahdy.

Sligo Rovers

In: Will Fitzegerald (Derry City), Paddy Kirk (Longford Town), Karl O’Sullivan (Finn Harps).

Out: Romeo Parkes.

Re-signed: Lewis Banks, Kailin Barlow, Shane Blaney, Greg Bolger, Garry Buckley, Mark Byrne, David Cawley, Colm Horgan, Seamas Keogh, Johnny Kenny, John Mahon, Adam McDonnell, Ed McGinty, Robbie McCourt, Luke McNicholas, Niall Morahan, Conor Walsh, Richard Brush.

St. Patrick’s Athletic

In: Anto Breslin (Bohemians), Mark Doyle (Drogheda United), Tunde Owolabi (Finn Harps), Joe Redmond (Drogheda United).

Out: Sam Bone (Dundalk), Robbie Benson (Dundalk), John Mountney (Dundalk), Lee Desmond (Sacramento Republic).

Re-signed: Chris Forrester, Ian Bermingham, Billy King, Jason McClelland, Paddy Barrett, Darragh Burns, James Abankwah, Ben McCormack, Kian Corbally, Josh Keeley, Sam Curtis, Jamie Lennon, Alfie Lewis, Adam Murphy, Ronan Coughlan.

UCD

In: N/A.

Out: Paul Doyle (Dundalk), Evan Osam, Mark Dignam.

Re-signed: N/A.

League of Ireland Transfer Tracker: First Division.

Athlone Town

In: N/A.

Out: James Doona (Cork City), Dylan Hand (Warrenpoint Town), Daniel McKenna (Warrenpoint Town), Kurtis Byrne (Bray Wanderers), Aidan Friel (Wexford), Conor Barry (Wexford).

Re-signed: Michael Schlingermann, Derek Daly, Shane Barnes, Glen McAuley.

Bray Wanderers

In: Rob Manley (Longford Town), Hugh Douglas (Drogheda United), Kurtis Byrne (Athlone Town), Paul Fox (Wexford), Oscar Brennan, Stephen McGuinness (Bohemians), Callum Thompson (Longford Town), Daniel Blackbyrne (Cabinteely), Ben Feeney (Cabinteely, Zak O’Neill (Cabinteely), Kevin Knight (Cabinteely), Conor Knight (Cabinteely), Vilius Labutis (Cabinteely), Keith Dalton (Cabinteely), Jack Hudson (Cabinteely), Eoin Massey (Cabinteely), Kieran Marty Waters (Cabinteely).

Out: Brian Maher (Derry City), Ryan Graydon (Longford Town), Sam Verdon (Longford Town), Dylan Barnett (Longford Town), Darren Craven (Longford Town), Daniel Jones (Longford Town).

Re-signed: Conor Clifford, Darragh Lynch.

Cobh Ramblers

In: Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh (Cork City).

Out: N/A.

Re-signed: Jason Abbott, Sean Barron, Jake Hegarty, Pierce Phillips, Nathan O’Connell, Danny O’Connell, Ciaran Griffin, James McCarthy, John Kavanagh, Ben O’Riordan, Conor Drinan, Justin Eguaibor, Fionn Duggan.

Cork City

In: Ally Gilchrist (Shelbourne), James Doona (Athlone Town), Jimmy Corcoran (Wexford), Kevin O’Connor (Shelbourne), Ruairi Keating (Galway United).

Out: Steven Beattie, Gearoid Morrissey.

Re-signed: Darragh Crowley, Josh Honohan, Uniss Kargbo, Ronan Hurley, Cian Murphy, Cian Bargary, Cian Coleman, Aaron Bolger, Jonas Hakkinen, Gordon Walker, Dylan McGlade, Alec Byrne, Cathal Heffernan.

League of Ireland Transfer Tracker: First Division.

Galway United

In: Jordan Adeyemo (Drogheda United).

Out: Ruairi Keating (Cork City).

Re-signed: Killian Brouder, Stephen Walsh, David Hurley, Francely Lomboto, Mikie Rowe, Conor O’Keeffe, Conor Kearns, Conor McCormack, Dean O’Shea, Alex Murphy, Wilson Waweru.

Longford Town

In: Ryan Graydon (Bray Wanderers), Sam Verdon (Bray Wanderers), Dylan Barnett (Bray Wanderers), Darren Craven (Bray Wanderers), Daniel Jones (Bray Wanderers).

Out: Rob Manley (Bray Wanderers), Joe Manley (Wexford), Aodh Dervin (Shelbourne), Aaron Dobbs (Wexford), Conor David (Wexford), Aaron O’Driscoll, Dylan Grimes (Drogheda United), Dean Byrne (Hardwicke), Dean Williams (Drogheda United), Darragh Nugent (Drogheda United), Paddy Kirk (Sligo Rovers), Callum Thompson (Bray Wanderers), Luke Dennison.

Re-signed: Karl Chambers, Lee Steacy, Ben Lynch, Shane Elworthy, Aaron Robinson, Callum Warfield, Mick McDonnell.

Treaty United

In: Jack Brady (Shelbourne), Denzil Fernandes (Shelbourne).

Out: Tadgh Ryan (Bohemians).

Re-signed: Willie Armshaw, Callum McNamara, Sean Guerins, Kieran Hanlon, Charlie Fleming, Dean George, Mark Walsh, Joel Coustrain, Lee Devitt, Stephen Christopher, Matt Keane, Conor Melody, Joe Collins, Marc Ludden, Jack Lynch.

Waterford

In: Yassine En-Neyah (Shelbourne), Kilian Cantwell (Athlone Town).

Out: John Martin (Dundalk), Kyle Cooke (Chippenham Town).

Re-signed: Eddie Nolan, George Forrest, Jeremie Milambo, Niall O’Keeffe, Junior Quitirna, Phoenix Patterson, Cian Kavanagh, Ronaldo Green, Paul Martin, Shane Griffin.

Wexford

In: Dinny Corcoran (Drogheda United), Conor Davis (Longford Town), Aidan Friel (Athlone Town), Conor Barry (Athlone Town), Len O’Sullivan (Bohemians), Joe Manley (Longford Town), Aaron Dobbs (Longford Town), Paul Hunt.

Out: Jack Moylan (Shelbourne), Paul Fox (Bray Wanderers), Jimmy Corcoran (Cork City).

We are thrilled to announce the signing of legendary LOI striker Dinny Corcoran! ✍️ The 32 year old has had an incredible goal-scoring record with Bohemians, Sligo Rovers and Drogheda Utd, a true legend of the league 🙌 Full story: https://t.co/aILpFxQfJk#WexfordFC pic.twitter.com/Dgqy28gCQX — Wexford FC (@WexfordFC) December 30, 2021

Re-signed: Lorcan Fitzgerald, Conor Crowley, Paul Cleary, Harry Groome, Thomas Considine, Kevin McEvoy, Jack Doherty, Evan Farrell.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: athlone town, bohemians, Bray Wanderers, cobh ramblers, cork city, derry city, drogheda united, Dundalk, finn harps, galway united, league of ireland first division, league of ireland premier division, LOI Premier Division, longford town, Shamrock Rovers, Sligo Rovers, st patricks athletic, Treaty United, ucd, waterford, wexford fc