Damien Duff’s Shels handed stiff opening day test as the FAI unveil Premier Division fixture list

The League of Ireland Premier Division fixtures have been unveiled.

Damien Duff will begin his reign as Shelbourne boss at Tolka Park with a Dublin derby at home to St Patrick’s Athletic, as the FAI confirmed the Premier Division’s fixture list for 2022.

Earlier today, the FAI confirmed details of the fixtures for the second-tier, with Bray Wanderers opening day clash against Cork City being the headline act.

But in the Premier Division, Duffer’s Reds will begin their season with a hotly-anticipated clash against the current FAI Cup holders.

FAI confirm full fixture details for 2022.

While Duff will begin his reign in charge of Shels at Tolka Park, the opening round of fixtures has also thrown up several interesting games.

Champions Shamrock Rovers will take on newly-promoted UCD at Tallaght Stadium, while Dundalk will take on Derry City at Oriel Park.

Finn Harps welcome Drogheda United to Ballybofey on the same night, whereas Sligo Rovers will begin their campaign at home to Bohemians.

Fixtures | SSE Airtricity 2022 Premier Division ▪️ Season set to begin Friday, February 18

▪️ Conclude on Friday, November 4

▪️ No fixtures during international windows ➡️ https://t.co/a7kSnHEfcq#LOI | #FixtureReleaseDay pic.twitter.com/oASlNn46Kc — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) December 20, 2021

Like the First Division, the top-flight will begin on the 18th of February, and will come to a close on Friday, November 4th.

In addition with the fixtures being announced, the FAI have also confirmed that SSE Airtricity will continue as title sponsors of the league.

League of Ireland Premier Division.

“The publication of the fixture list marks the start of the new season for many fans,” League Director Mark Scanlon said.

“We have already seen very impressive season ticket sales across many of our clubs and we look forward to a competitive and compelling Premier Division in 2022.

“Recognising the expanding UEFA club competition calendar, the growing presence of international footballers in our League now and this being a FIFA World Cup year, we sat down with the clubs, managers, players, PFA Ireland and our own National League committee before finalising this schedule.

“I wish all our clubs well for the new season and would again like to thank SSE Airtricity for their continuing support of the League of Ireland as we look ahead with great anticipation to the 2022 campaign.”

All teams in the top-flight will play 36 games, and you can view the fixture list in full here.

