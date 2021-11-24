League of Ireland Playoffs: UCD look to pounce with Waterford left scrambling for their top-flight lives

A massive night awaits Waterford and UCD at Richmond Park.

First Division UCD are one game away from a top-flight return as they take on Waterford in the promotion/relegation final on Friday evening at Richmond Park.

The in-form Students come into the game following a superb playoff campaign so far, seeing off Treaty United and Bray Wanderers will relative ease in the previous playoff rounds.

But Friday’s test will be their most challenging one to date, despite the off-pitch turmoil at the RSC in recent days.

League of Ireland Playoffs: Waterford hoping to avoid relegation hammer blow.

Earlier this week, Waterford looked to have found themselves in a position of being overwhelming favourites to stay up, until Tuesday morning came.

Despite a poor run of results, the Blues were by no means in a dire position, but they may be now after parting ways with manager Marc Bircham in dramatic fashion.

Bircham informed supporters that he was ‘suspended’ by the club for a week after a ‘text conversation’ with club owner Richie Forrest on Tuesday morning.

And a mere 33 minutes after sending out the tweet, he was sacked by the club.

The Blues, however, may not have reached the playoffs such was the state Bircham found his side in after taking over in May, despite recent results tapering off.

Former Spurs defender Ian Hendon will now take charge of the club for Friday’s game – his first in senior football since 2020 when he managed in Gibraltar with Europa Point.

League of Ireland Playoffs: UCD eye a top-flight return.

Amidst the turmoil in the South-East, Andy Myler’s UCD will be licking their lips at a return to top-flight football after an impressive couple of weeks.

Last week, Ireland U21 Colm Whelan turned in a masterful display to see off Bray Wanderers at Dalymount Park, grabbing a goal and an assist for the Students.

It was a game in which they could have won by more, but it was a result they thoroughly deserved nonetheless.

GOAAAAAL 68’ | ITS THAT MAN AGAIN!! Colm Whelan blasts home the free kick to open the scoring!!! 🔵⚽️ #COYBIB Bray Wanderers 0 – 1 UCD AFC pic.twitter.com/LvDygNHwA6 — UCD AFC (@UCDAFC) November 19, 2021

In terms of team news for UCD, they are expected to have a fully fit squad available for selection, whereas Waterford are expected to remain without a few of their regular names in their squad.

The game will be available to watch on LOI TV with a 7.45pm kick-off on Friday evening.

