Former League of Ireland goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux subject of racist social media abuse

Not what we want to see.

Former League of Ireland goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux has been the subject of vile racist abuse on social media after Leyton Orient’s late defeat away to Port Vale on Saturday afternoon.

The former Waterford goalkeeper was sent messages on social media, with both Port Vale and Leyton Orient issuing statements condemning the acts.

Vigouroux was on course to help his side secure a a big win on the road until Vale struck late on in injury time to nab all three points.

Lawrence Vigouroux on the ‘beautiful game’ being ruined.

Vigouroux detailed the messages sent to him on his Twitter account via his Instagram DM’s.

Football such a beautiful game ruined by people like this. pic.twitter.com/L99zDt1v7u — Lawrence Vigouroux (@LawrenceV93) October 2, 2021

Now 27, Vigouroux played for Waterford during the 2018 League of Ireland season while on loan from Swindon Town.

Port Vales and Leyton Orient condemn racist abuse of Lawrence Vigouroux.

Following the racist messages received by the Chilean goalkeeper, a Port Vale statement read.

We are aware of an abusive message sent privately to a Leyton Orient player. Port Vale Football Club will not tolerate abuse of any kind towards officials, players, staff or supporters. The club is investigating.

Vigouroux’s current club, Leyton Orient, also offered their support to their keeper after he was the subject of online abuse.

No one should face racist abuse in any circumstances, we’re all with you Loz. The club will be formally reporting this and hope its dealt with fully.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: lawrence vigouroux, leyton orient, LOI Premier Division, Port Vale, waterford