Kris Boyd offers blunt two-word take on Rangers’ title hopes after Old Firm setback

A bad day for Rangers.

Former Rangers striker, and club legend Kris Boyd has bluntly conceded that the Scottish Premiership title races is ‘done’, after the Gers’ 2-1 defeat at home to Celtic.

Rangers took an early lead through Aaron Ramsey, but they eventually were pegged back, and undone by the Bhoys at Ibrox.

And speaking after the game, Boyd gave his blunt assessment on the Blues’ title hopes.

“It’s done..”

“It’s finished, there’s no doubt about it, with that [Celtic] form,” Boys explained on Sky Sports after the game. “We’ve seen how good they are going forward, but we have seen a different side to their game.

“In terms of their defending, Starfelt and Carter-Vickers were outstanding. Sometimes, when you look at Celtic, they can be caught out with 1v1 or 2v2. But today, they weren’t.

“They were defending properly today, and didn’t try to play out. They were outstanding, and the two boys up front never let Rangers settle..

“For me, it was always going to be difficult for Rangers to get back into the title race, but for me. It’s done.”

Celtic v Rangers.

While the title race may not be mathematically over, Rangers have a big gap to plug as a result of their latest defeat.

Now six points behind Ange Postecoglou’s side, Rangers must now rely on a collapse of sorts from the Hoops if they have any hope of winning the league title.

They do, however, face Celtic again in just two week’s time in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

