Former Ireland U21 Kieran Sadlier on song as Rotherham thump Man City’s U23s

Former Cork City and Ireland Under-21 attacking midfielder Kieran Sadlier had a night to remember on Tuesday night as he helped fire Rotherham United to a 5-1 win against Man City’s Under-23s.

Sadlier, formerly of Sligo Rovers as well, scored a superb hat-trick against a young City side as the Millers ran out easy winners against their opponents.

Now 27, the English-born former Ireland Under-21 has endured a stop-start season so far, only playing seven league games, and starting three of those, however.

Sadlier, although, showed little sign of his stop-start season having an impact on his form on Tuesday night against Man City’s second-string.

He opened his account on the night from the penalty spot just past the hour mark, before then adding to it with just under ten to play in normal time.

For his second, Sadlier volleyed home as the ball bounced around the Man City penalty area, making no mistake from close range. His final goal, and hat-trick was secured late on as he curled his free-kick into the top corner of the net.

Kieran Sadlier hasn't been a regular starter for Rotherham this season, but this free-kick to complete his hattrick against Man City U23s last night was devine 🇮🇪⚽️🤌#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/hGJZxhEOrd — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 27, 2021

“The free-kick, I was always going to shoot,” Sadlier said after his performance last night. “I was not crossing that! I wanted the hat-trick.”

“I could have scored even more. I had a few other chances. I’m happy with the performance and the goals.”

A good night for the Irish.

And it was not just Sadlier who catapulted himself into the limelight last night in the UK, his League One rival Troy Parrott did as well for MK Dons.

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee scored in the Dons’ 4-2 defeat at home to a strong Aston Villa side who had several first-team players involved in the squad.

Emphatic finish from Troy Parrott last night 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/HtHNrOZ2Cu — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 27, 2021

The former Belvedere schoolboy fired home with a thumping finish after Villa were dispossessed in the middle of the park by some good MK Dons pressing.

Parrott will be hoping that he can bring that goal-scoring form into Saturday’s league game away to Crewe Alexandra as a result, with his side just outside the playoff positions in 7th.

