Ex-Ireland U21 bemoans ‘completely wrong’ transfer decision

Former Ireland U21 attacking midfielder Kieran Sadlier has bemoaned his ‘completely wrong’ decision to move to Rotherham United, just days after completing his move to Bolton Wanderers.

While at the Millers, Sadlier struggled to find any real sense of consistency in terms of game-time, before he cut his ties with the club in the January transfer window.

And in a frank interview following his departure, the former Cork City star revealed that it was the ‘completely wrong’ call to join Rotherham from Doncaster Rovers.

Kieran Sadlier: “People make mistakes in their careers and I’ll learn from that..”

“I came over from Ireland halfway through the season and played under Grant McCann,” Sadlier said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News. “We played good football there and it was enjoyable.

“We got to the play-off semi-finals (against Charlton) and lost on penalties so it was a successful season in my first half-season back in England. Then Darren Moore came in and we played some very good football under him as well.

“Obviously, the season was cut short due to Covid and we were in form then. I think we were going for a play-off spot.

“Then I made the decision to go to Rotherham which I think everybody knows was the wrong decision. I’ll be very open and say it was the completely wrong decision to go there, but people make mistakes in their careers and I’ll learn from that.

“We had quite a few months off football and the season started later. It wasn’t panic, but there were a few clubs interested and it wasn’t really the clubs I wanted to go to or that suited me.

“I had to make a decision and I ended up going there. But now I’ve ended up here so I’m happy about that. Whatever happens, happens for a reason I feel and I think I can really enjoy myself here.”

And while Sadlier openly admits to have made the wrong decision over his decision to move to Rotherham, he did at least have a number of good moments at the club.

While plying his trade at the League One outfit, Sadlier had an impressive knack for scoring impressive goals.

But he heads to the Trotters with a point to prove, and a desire to bring the former Premier League club back up to their previous heights sooner rather than later.

