Kepa reveals how he learned from his League Cup controversy in 2019

Chelsea stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga has opened up on what he has learned from his controversial decision in the 2019 Carabao Cup final.

With the game between the Blues and Man City heading into penalties, the Spanish keeper went down with cramp, with then manager Maurizio Sarri opting to take him off.

But the former Athletic Bilbao man refused to be taken off, and played in a penalty shootout, that Chelsea would eventually lose.

“I spoke very clear what I can learn from it..”

Three years on, however, he has moved on to become Chelsea’s second-choice man between the sticks, but he claims that he has learned from that experience at Wembley Stadium.

“I think I spoke about that in the last interview, I spoke very clear what I can learn from it,” Kepa told Sky Sports.

“I said that I learned from that situation. It was not easy, but I learned a lot. And I want to look forward, I want to look forward to this season.

“I want to look to arrive at another final and win the final if it’s possible because I want this this trophy and I want to win this competition. We all know what happened in that final, and I learned from it.

“I’d like to look forward to this season now.”

Now 27, Arrizabalaga has failed to really live up to his promise as a big-money success at Stamford Bridge, although he does have an opportunity to do so in the next few weeks.

With first-choice Edouard Mendy on international duty with Senegal in the African Cup of Nations, the Spaniard has an opportunity to force Thomas Tuchel’s hand.

Saying that, it would require a monumental effort in doing so, as the Blues hunt down trophies this season.

