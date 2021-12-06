Kenny’s Kids weekend round-up: Liam Scales scores debut goal for Celtic as Robbie Brady returns

Kenny’s Kids: Weekend round-up.

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account was keeping across all of the action over the weekend as Ireland’s brightest talents impressed once again across the water.

Here are the biggest stories from a busy weekend for Irish players in action…

Kenny’s Kids: Liam Scales completes fairytale Celtic league debut.

Liam Scales had a Celtic league debut to remember on Sunday afternoon, scoring just moments after coming on against Dundee United.

The former Shamrock Rovers wing-back slotted home into the back of the United net, to score on just his third appearance for the club.

Scales, who has struggled for minutes at Celtic Park since making his move, never played in the league prior to yesterday, and he made his mark almost instantly.

Elsewhere in the Scottish top-flight, Ireland’s St Mirren contingent endured a dismal afternoon away to Aberdeen, losing 4-1.

Jamie McGrath, Conor Ronan and Alan Power all failed to fire as Johnny Hayes started for the Dons.

Jake Doyle-Hayes also featured for Hibs in their 1-1 draw with Motherwell, while Ian Lawlor was an unused sub in Dundee’s 3-0 loss away to Rangers.

Meanwhile, Aaron McEneff started for Hearts in their 1-0 win away to Livingston. Former Shelbourne and Cobh Ramblers forward Jaze Kabia missed out on Livingston’s matchday squad.

Kenny’s Kids: Shane Duffy’s Brighton secure late Premier League point.

In the Premier League, Shane Duffy started in Brighton & Hove Albion’s late draw away to Southampton.

Neil Maupay scored the Seagulls’ late leveller, with Ireland international Aaron Connolly coming on off the bench for Graham Potter’s side.

Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele also featured in Norwich City’s 3-0 loss away to Spurs, with Matt Doherty coming off the bench for the hosts in their win.

Nathan Collins, however, was part of a Burnley side that lost 1-0 away to Newcastle United, with Kevin Long left on the bench for the Clarets. Jeff Hendrick was an unused sub while Ciaran Clark missed out through suspension.

Kenny’s Kids: Ireland’s West Brom and Sheffield United contingent fire.

Irish eligible wing-back Taylor Gardner-Hickman turned in an impressive man of the match display for West Brom away to Coventry City.

The wing-back was previously involved in an Ireland U19 squad and is likely to make his switch to Ireland official, with passport complications holding the process up at the moment.

Callum Robinson also grabbed an assist himself for the Baggies.

For Bournemouth, Robbie Brady came off the bench in their 1-1 draw away to Fulham, with Mark Travers turning in an impressive display for the visitors at Craven Cottage.

Former Ireland international David McGoldrick also scored over the weekend in Sheffield United’s 3-2 win away to Cardiff City. Enda Stevens got an assist as Mark McGuinness also scored for the Bluebirds in their defeat.

Jason Knight and Festy Ebosele both started for Derby County in their 1-0 defeat to Callum O’Dowda’s Bristol City, while Darragh Lenihan picked up another clean sheet for Blackburn Rovers against Preston.

Peterborough’s Conor Coventry and Jack Taylor both played as they lost 2-0 away to Nottingham Forest, while former Cork City defender Sean McLoughlin played as Hull City drew 1-1 with Reading.

Kenny’s Kids: FA Cup Round-Up.

In the FA Cup, Aaron Drinan continued his impressive form for Leyton Orient as they saw off Tranmere Rovers at Brisbane Road. The former Cork City star scored from the spot to secure their passage into the third round of the competition.

Meanwhile, Wes Hoolahan scooped another assist for Cambridge United in their 1-0 win, but it was a difficult day at the office for Ireland’s Portsmouth contingent.

Wes Hoolahan starts with Conor Masterson on the bench

Gavin Bazunu, Marcus Harness and Ronan Curtis could all do little to prevent Pompey from crashing out of the competition at home to Harrogate Town.

Former Ireland U21 Simon Power was an unused sub for Harrogate in their big win at Fratton Park.

Kenny’s Kids: Best of the rest.

Elsewhere, Ireland U21 Zak Elbouzedi was denied a Swedish league title as AIK were pipped on the final day by Malmo.

No league title for Zack Elbouzedi as Malmo inch their way to glory on goal difference, but what a season it's been for the Dubliner in Stockholm. He has been tremendous down the right-wing for AIK week in week out.

And for in Belgium, Josh Cullen featured as Anderlecht ran out 3-2 winners against Zulte Waregem, sending them into fifth position in the Belgian Pro League.

You can keep up to date with all of Ireland’s brightest talents by following Kenny’s Kids on Twitter here.

