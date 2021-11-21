Kenny’s Kids Sunday round-up: Jason Knight inspires Derby to crucial win with Ireland U21 Festy Ebosele

Kenny’s Kids: Sunday round-up.

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account was keeping across all of the action on Sunday as Ireland’s brightest talents impressed once again.

Here are the biggest stories from a relatively quiet Sunday for Irish players in action across the water, and also on the continent.

Kenny’s Kids: Jason Knight helps Derby to a vital win at home to Bournemouth.

After his heroics away to Luxembourg for the Boys in Green, Jason Knight once again came to Derby’s rescue in their 3-2 win at home to Bournemouth.

Knight’s header opened the scoring for the Rams who began the game the better of the two after the former Cabinteely schoolboy got on the end of a Max Bird corner-kick.

Derby, however, went behind before then roaring back to win 3-2 thanks to a Tom Lawrence brace in the second-half.

Ireland U21 Festy Ebosele also impressed for Derby as Mark Travers and Gavin Kilkenny could do little to avoid defeat.

Kilkenny was introduced as a second-half sub for Lewis Cook, while Travers was uncharacteristically undone on three occasions along with his defence.

Kenny’s Kids: Seamus Coleman endures a horrid day against Man City.

For Ireland’s Premier League pairing of Seamus Coleman, it was a less positive day, however.

Seamus Coleman was part of an Everton defence that were breached on three occasions away to Man City as their recent slide continued.

Elsewhere, Matt Doherty was an unused sub in Spurs’ 2-1 win at home to Leeds United.

In Premier League 2 action, Josh Giurgi was involved in Norwich City’s U23 teams loss against Middlesbrough’s U23 side.

Kenny’s Kids: Jake Doyle-Hayes’ Hibs stun Rangers.

In Scotland, Jake Doyle-Hayes was part of a Hibs side that stunned Rangers with three first-half goals to reach the Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden Park.

Martin Boyle netted a hat-trick as Giovanni van Bronckhorst watched on to see his new club crash to an unwanted defeat.

In Norway Sean McDermott played as Kristiansund lost heavily at home to Strabaek. In Sweden, however, Zak Elbouzedi played as AIK won 1-0 away to Varberg.

You can keep up to date with all of Ireland’s brightest talents by following Kenny’s Kids on Twitter here.

