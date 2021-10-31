Kenny’s Kids: Saturday round-up as Mark Travers continues to impress for Bournemouth

Kenny’s Kids: Saturday round-up.

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account was keeping across all of the action on Saturday as Ireland’s brightest talents impressed once again across the water.

Here are the biggest stories from a busy Saturday for Irish players in action…

Kenny’s Kids: Mark Travers and Gavin Kilkenny continue to impress at Bournemouth.

Mark Travers continued his remarkable run of form as Bournemouth picked up another win in their impressive start to the Championship season.

Travers, 22, secured another clean sheet as Bournemouth ran out easy 2-0 winners away to Reading in front of the Sky Sports cameras at the Madjeski Stadium.

The former Shamrock Rovers shot-stopper, and his teammates, have not conceded in over 11 hours of football away from home as a result, with Travers playing a key role in that.

Travers was joined by Gavin Kilkenny in the Bournemouth side that secured a win on the outskirts of London, with the former St Kevin’s Boys youngster picking up a yellow card in the middle of the park.

Kilkenny and Travers will be hoping that they can both force their way into Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad late next week ahead of the upcoming international window.

Ireland’s Premier League involvement.

As predicted, there was little Irish involvement in the Premier League on Saturday, with Brighton defender Shane Duffy the only player to feature alongside Ciaran Clark.

Duffy was part of a Brighton & Hove Albion side that fought back to draw 2-2 with Liverpool at Anfield, while Clark was left powerless to prevent Chelsea secure an easy 3-0 win against Newcastle United.

Shane Long, Matt Doherty and Nathan Collins were all unused subs for Southampton, Spurs and Burnley respectively on a quiet day for the Irish in the Premier League.

Irish in the Championship.

And it wasn’t just Ireland’s Bournemouth duo who impressed in the Championship on Saturday, there were several other Irish names involved in an impressive day for the Boys in Green.

Scott Hogan scored for Birmingham City in their 2-0 win away to Middlesbrough, while Derby County’s Festy Ebosele made an impact off the bench in Derby’s 2-1 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers. Darragh Lenihan played for Blackburn, picking up a yellow card.

Ireland international midfielder Jason Knight missed out with an injury on Saturday, while Alan Browne featured in Preston North End’s 2-0 win at home to Luton Town.

Jayson Molumby and Callum Robinson were sprung from the bench in West Brom’s heavy 3-0 defeat away to Fulham at Craven Cottage, whereas John Egan and Enda Stevens were also on the losing team as Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to Richard Keogh’s Blackpool.

Irish in League One and League Two.

James McClean continued his scintillating form for Wigan Athletic in their 2-0 win at home to Burton Albion, with fellow Ireland teammate Will Keane also playing for Leam Richardson’s side.

Former Derry City forward Ronan Curtis grabbed an assist in Portsmouth’s 1-0 win at home to Bolton Wanderers as Gavin Bazunu picked up another clean sheet for Pompey. Daryl Horgan also grabbed an assist for Wycombe Wanderers in their 3-3 draw with Fleetwood Town.

In League Two, Aaron Drinan netted a hat-trick for Leyton Orient and grabbed two assists as they dismantled Gavan Holohan’s Hartlepool United at Brisbane Road.

Irish in Scotland.

For the Irish in the Scottish top-flight, Liam Scales was left out of the Celtic side that were held to a scoreless draw at home to Livingston.

Cillian Sheridan also featured for Dundee in their 1-0 away to Jim Goodwin’s St Mirren. Jamie McGrath missed out but there were starts for Connor Ronan, Conor McCarthy and Alan Power for the Buddies.

Aaron McEneff was an unused sub in Hearts’ 2-1 defeat away to Aberdeen, as Jonny Hayes came on as a sub.

You can keep up to date with all of Ireland’s brightest talents by following Kenny’s Kids on Twitter here.

