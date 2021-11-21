Kenny’s Kids Saturday Round-Up: Conor Noss makes Bundesliga debut as Jamie McGrath stars again

Kenny’s Kids: Saturday round-up.

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account was keeping busy across all of the action on Saturday as Ireland’s brightest talents impressed once again across the water.

Here are the biggest stories from a busy Saturday for Irish players in action…

Kenny’s Kids Saturday Round-Up: Conor Noss makes Bundesliga debut.

While he was dropped by Jim Crawford ahead of Ireland’s U21 last-gasp win at home to Sweden, Conor Noss shook off that disappointment on Saturday afternoon for Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The 20-year-old German-born midfielder came on for the German giants as a late sub in their 4-0 win at home to Greuther Furth.

It now means that Noss, who qualifies to play for the Boys in Green through his Dublin-born father, has become the fourth Irish player to play in the league.

Only Noel Campbell (Fortuna Koln), Alan Clarke (Blau-Weiss 90 Berlin) and Patrick Kohlmann (Borussia Dortmund) had played in the Bundesliga previously.

Kenny’s Kids: Jamie McGrath continues his scintillating St Mirren form.

Earlier in the week, Jamie McGrath’s St Mirren teammate Ryan Flynn claimed the Meathman was good enough to play in the Premier League, and based off his goal yesterday, it is difficult to see why not.

As the Buddies hosted Livingston, McGrath scored an audacious goal as his side were held to a 1-1 draw. It was a goal of immense skill, and vision from the former Dundalk man.

Elsewhere in Scotland, James McCarthy and Liam Scales started on the bench in Celtic’s 1-0 Premier Sports Cup semi-final win against St Johnstone. The former, however, came on as a second-half sub.

Meanwhile, former Shamrock Rovers midfielder Aaron McEneff was introduced as a sub in Hearts’ 2-0 win away to Motherwell as Jake Doyle-Hayes was also brought on as a sub in Hibs’ 1-0 loss away to Dundee United.

Kenny’s Kids: Ireland’s Premier League contingent.

There was little Irish involvement in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, with Shane Duffy and Ciaran Clark being two of the main protagonists.

Duffy featured in Brighton’s 2-0 loss away to Aston Villa, while Clark also played in Newcastle United’s 3-3 draw at home to Brentford.

Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele were left on the bench in Norwich City’s win at home to Southampton. Shane Long and Will Smallbone were also unused subs for the Saints.

Meanwhile, Nathan Collins and Kevin Long were unused subs in Burnley’s 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace at Turf Moor.

Kenny’s Kids: Irish in the Championship.

Ireland’s Cardiff City duo Mark McGuinness and James Collins were the pick of the Irish during Saturday’s action as they combined to help the Bluebirds to a pivotal win on the road.

McGuinness levelled after former Cork City striker Sean Maguire gave Preston a 1-0 lead, before Collins was sprung from the bench to grab a winner for the visitors at Deepdale.

Elsewhere, Callum O’Dowda netted in Bristol City’s 1-1 draw at home to Darragh Lenihan’s Blackburn Rovers.

Ireland’s Sheffield United contingent of John Egan, Enda Stevens, Conor Hourihane and David McGioldrick were all involved in a scoreless draw with Coventry City.

Also, Jack Taylor and Sammy Szmodics featured in Peterborough United’s 2-0 loss away to Stoke City. Callum Robinson was an unused sub in West Brom’s 1-0 loss away to Huddersfield Town. Jayson Molumby came on as a second-half sub for the Baggies.

Kenny’s Kids: League One.

In League One, Wes Hoolahan continued to prove his class with an assist in Cambridge United’s 3-1 loss away to Rotherham United – with Chiedozie Ogbene impressing once more.

Name: Wesley Hoolahan

Age: 39

Sunderland’s Aiden McGeady got on the scoresheet in their 2-0 win at home to Ipswich Town, while it was another good day for the Boys in Green’s Portsmouth contingent.

Gavin Bazunu impressed in a 2-1 win at home to AFC Wimbledon, with Marcus Harness scoring the winner for Pompey.

