Kenny’s Kids round-up: Josh Cullen scores in penalty shootout win for Anderlecht as Troy Parrott sees red

Kenny’s Kids: Tuesday round-up.

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account was keeping across all of the action on Tuesday evening as Ireland’s brightest talents impressed once again across the water, and in Europe.

Here are the biggest stories from a relatively quiet Tuesday for Irish players in action…

Kenny’s Kids: Ciaran Clark endures Premier League nightmare.

In the Premier League, Newcastle United’s Ciaran Clark endured an evening to forget at St James’ Park, being sent-off in their 1-1 draw with Norwich City.

After making a mess of a clearance, Clark was dismissed after pulling down his opposite number. Despite his absence, it looked as if the Toon Army may have won the game in fact, but they were unable to do so, as Teemu Pukki netted an equaliser.

Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele both started on the bench for the Canaries, with the former coming on off the bench as they hunted down an equaliser.

Jeff Hendrick, however, was left on the bench for Eddie Howe’s side.

Kenny’s Kids: Irish in EFL Cup action.

While Ireland’s Premier League contingent struggled to make an impact of sort, the Irish involved in Tuesday night’s EFL Cup action were a bit more successful, however.

Former Cork City star Kieran Sadlier grabbed an assist in Rotherham United’s 1-1 draw with Port Vale, while Alan Judge grabbed two of his own in Colchester United’s 2-1 win against Swindon Town.

7| Judge curls the ball to the far post, with Chambers able to nod past Ward, pulling out the 𝙎𝙐𝙄𝙄 celebration by the corner flag. Swindon Town 🟥 0-1 🟩 #ColU https://t.co/hSoz1C7Hax — Colchester United FC (@ColU_Official) November 30, 2021

Fellow ex-League of Ireland star Eoin Doyle was also involved as Bolton Wanderers defeated Fleetwood Town 1-0, with the Dubliner recording an assist himself.

Former Ireland U21 Conor Masterson was on hand to secure a clean sheet with League One side Cambridge United, in their 2-0 win against Walsall.

It was not, however, a good night for Troy Parrott, as the Dubliner was sent off in MK Dons’ 0-0 draw with Leyton Orient.

90+2: Troy Parrott is shown a straight red card. 🔴 0-0 ⚪️ — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) November 30, 2021

Kenny’s Kids: The best of the rest.

Elsewhere for Ireland’s brightest talents, Josh Cullen scored in a penalty shootout win for Anderlecht in the Belgian Cup.

And in the FA Cup, former Limerick FC defender Paudie O’Connor featured as Bradford City lost 2-1 away to Exeter City.

You can keep up to date with all of Ireland's brightest talents by following Kenny's Kids on Twitter here.

