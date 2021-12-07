Kenny’s Kids PL2 round-up: Armstrong Oko-Flex scores hat-trick for West Ham

It was a busy day for the Irish in Premier League 2 action.

Former St Kevin’s Boys forward Armstrong Oko-Flex bagged a hat-trick for West Ham United’s U23s on Monday afternoon, in a busy day of action for the Irish in Premier League 2.

Oko-Flex, who joined the Hammers from Celtic, has proved to be a revelation so far this season for West Ham’s U23s, and his form is showing little sign of slowing down.

Kenny’s Kids: Armstrong Oko-Flex impresses in big West Ham win.

Scoring twice from the spot, Oko-Flex scored three as West Ham United ran out 4-2 winners against London rivals Crystal Palace.

The Hammers fell behind early on, before a hat-trick from Oko-Flex gave them a 3-2 lead just past the hour mark. They then went on to make it 4-2 with just under 10 minutes to play.

While the win sends them top of the Premier League 2 Division One table, the win was all about the star quality of their young Irish talent.

Oko-Flex scored twice from the spot in their big win, and another from play, with Ireland U21 Jake O’Brien unable to do much to stop his Irish underage teammate.

Hat-trick for @ArmstrongOkoflx 💫

One for Kamarai Swyer 👊

Leading the way in #PL2 🔝 Another superb away win for our U23s today, beating Crystal Palace 4-2 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DKcipAKEuG — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 6, 2021

Kenny’s Kids: Ireland U19 Tom Cannon scores in Everton win against Arsenal.

Elsewhere in Premier League 2 action, Ireland U19 Tom Cannon scored as Everton’s U23s ran out 2-0 winners at home to Arsenal.

Cannon opened the scoring for the Toffees in the 79th minute of the game, before then being taken off minutes later.

Fellow Ireland U19 teammate Mazeed Ogungbo also featured, but for Arsenal, as the 19-year-old could do little to deny Everton a win.

Tom Cannon’s goal last night for the Everton U23’s V Arsenal 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/4qIWSQGWKm — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@RepTracker) December 7, 2021

Former Ireland U16 international Tommy Fogarty was also in action for Birmingham City in their 3-3 draw with local rivals Aston Villa.

Good spirit tonight from the boys, point to build on👌🔵 https://t.co/tx40fNY9RM — Tommy Fogarty (@TommyFogarty12) December 6, 2021

Over the weekend, however, Ireland U21 Shane Flynn featured as Leicester City won 3-1 away to Leeds United on Friday night, with Louie Watson playing for the Rams in their 3-1 win against Chelsea.

Ireland U21 Ollie O’Neill also played for Fulham in their 4-2 win against Wolves on the same night.

You can keep up to date with all of Ireland’s brightest talents by following Kenny’s Kids on Twitter here.

