Kenny’s Kids Wednesday round-up: Mark Sykes stars in League One as Evan Ferguson makes the Brighton bench

Kenny’s Kids: Wednesday round-up

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account was keeping across all of the action on Wednesday night as Ireland’s brightest talents impressed once again across the water.

Here are the biggest stories from a busy enough Wednesday for Irish players in action..

Kenny’s Kids: Mark Sykes stars in League One action.

Mark Sykes enjoyed a night to remember for Oxford United in their 3-0 win at home to League One strugglers AFC Wimbledon.

The former Northern Ireland underage international struck first in their win, as Karl Robinson’s side moved to fifth place in the table.

Sykes finished off a fine move, with former St. Patrick’s Athletic and Drogheda United defender Luke McNally left on the bench. Anthony Forde came off the bench for Oxford, however.

Mark Sykes goal tonight 🇮🇪pic.twitter.com/eFdiDfKx65 — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@RepTracker) December 29, 2021

Elsewhere in League One, Shane McLoughlin and Anthony O’Connor started in Morecambe’s 2-1 defeat away to Crewe Alexandra, with Ryan Delaney left on the bench.

Former Derry City player Joshua Daniels was left on the bench in Shrewsbury Town’s scoreless draw with Accrington Stanley, while John O’Sullivan started for the former.

Evan Ferguson makes the bench again for Brighton.

Meanwhile, in the Championship, Darragh Lenihan played as Blackburn Rovers maintained their unlikely promotion run, defeating Barnsley 2-1 at Ewood Park.

Richard Keogh also played in Blackpool’s late defeat at home to Middlesbrough.

Former Ireland U21 Danny McNamara also featured for Millwall in their 1-0 win away to Coventry City. Ex-Ireland international Alex Pearce also played for the Lions, with Jordan Shipley left on the bench for the losing side.

And in the Premier League, Evan Ferguson and Shane Duffy were left on the bench in Brighton’s 1-1 draw away to Chelsea.

The best of the rest.

In Scotland, former Ireland U21 Luca Connell was on the losing side as Queen’s Park lost 1-0 away to Airdrieonians.

And in India, Carl McHugh played for ATK Mohun Bagan in their 1-0 Indian Super League win against Goa.

You can keep up to date with all of Ireland’s brightest talents by following Kenny’s Kids on Twitter here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Evan Ferguson, Kenny's Kids, Mark Sykes