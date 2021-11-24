Kenny’s Kids: Luke McNally excels for Oxford United as Ciaran Brennan impresses for Sheffield Wednesday

Kenny’s Kids: Tuesday round-up.

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account was keeping busy across all of the action on Tuesday evening as Ireland’s brightest talents impressed once again across the water.

Here are the biggest stories from a busy night for Irish players in action…

Kenny’s Kids: Irish eyes smile in League One.

While there was plenty of Irish involvement in Championship action, it was the Irish in League One that will grab most, if not all of the attention.

Former Drogheda United and St Patrick’s Athletic defender Luke McNally turned in a superb display as Oxford United ran out 3-1 winners against Fleetwood Town.

McNally scored for United, while also impressing defensively throughout the game, who were in the midst of a Covid-19 outbreak within their squad.

Few crazy stats emerging from Luke McNally’s performance tonight for @OUFCOfficial 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 ⚽️ One goal

🤯 11 aerial duals won

✅ 3/3 tackles completed

🧠 One interception

The 22-year-old former @stpatsfc man is of course: a centre-back 😅#COYBIG

Sheffield Wednesday’s Ciaran Brennan also impressed in League One action last night, helping Wednesday to a 2-1 win at home to MK Dons.

Brennan was recently recalled from a loan move with Notts County to return to Hillsborough in light of a defensive crisis at the club.

But he has impressed suitably to earn his shot at first-team football in League One, and the Ireland U19 will be hoping for more opportunities to follow.

Will Keane also got in on the act for last night with club side Wigan Athletic, scoring in their 2-2 draw with Cambridge United.

James McClean also featured for the Latics, while Cambridge started with former Ireland U21 captain Conor Masterson in their ranks.

Kenny’s Kids: The Best of the rest in League One.

Gavin Bazunu kept another clean sheet for Portsmouth in their 3-0 win away to Lincoln City, with Marcus Harness scoring for Pompey.

Former Derry City forward Ronan Curtis also grabbed an assist for Danny Cowley’s side in their commanding win on the road.

Dubliner Sean Long also netted for Cheltenham Town in their win against Gillingham, while former Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers forward Eoin Doyle scored for Bolton in their win against Doncaster Rovers.

Kenny’s Kids: The Irish in Championship action.

In Championship action, Jasyon Molumby started in West Brom’s scoreless draw away to Blackpool as Callum Robinson came off the bench.

Preston duo Alan Browne and Seanie Maguire also featured in their 2-1 win away to Middlesbrough, while Scott Hogan featured in Birmingham City’s 0-0 draw with Coventry.

John Egan and Enda Stevens both earned themselves a clean sheet in Sheffield United’s 1-0 win away to Reading, a game where David McGoldrick grabbed an assist for the Blades.

In League Two, Padraig Amond scored for Exeter City in their 3-1 defeat away to Colchester United, while Aaron Drinan netted in Leyton Orient’s 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe United.

