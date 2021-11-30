Katie McCabe toasts a brilliant night for Ireland as Georgia are put to the sword

Katie McCabe put in a brilliant performance for Ireland against Georgia.

Ireland’s Katie McCabe hailed a fantastic performance from the Girls in Green on Tuesday night as they recorded a record 11-0 win at home to Georgia in their World Cup qualifier.

McCabe scored twice, and provided a multitude of assists for Vera Pauw’s side who totally dismantled their Georgian counterparts.

The win now sends Ireland into second position in their World Cup qualifying group following Finland’s loss against favourites Sweden earlier on in the evening.

Katie McCabe hails brilliant night for Ireland.

It was a brilliant performance from everyone tonight, even with the impact that the subs made in the second-half,” the Arsenal star told RTE after the game.

“We kept that standard and energy throughout to set a record scoreline. It was a brilliant night.

“A few of us were around for the 9-0 win against Montenegro, where myself and Aine [O’Gorman] both got hat-tricks. When we hit nine I kept telling the girls to push for more.

“They were brilliant throughout the game, and their positioning on the pitch was brilliant during the game as well.”

Katie McCabe.

Ireland have endured a mixed year under manager Vera Pauw, but they have rallied in their World Cup qualifying campaign so far.

And Tuesday’s win, while against a vastly inferior side, was a sign of that progress that has been bubbling under the surface for a considerable period of time.

“We just wanted to go in and out in a good performance ourselves for not just everyone here, but for everyone in Ireland at home,” McCabe adds. “It’s been a tough year for everyone…”

But it was then when McCabe’s post-match accolade was jokingly scoffed at by her teammate, and partner Ruesha Littlejohn.

“Who’s picking these player of the matches? Katie’s mum??,” she laughed.

McCabe, although, laughed it off, and said the result was aimed at putting smiles back on the faces of Irish supporters after a tough year.

“We just wanted to put a smile on everyone’s faces after the year we’ve had..”

