Jurgen Klopp hails world-class Mo Salah as wondergoal gives Liverpool a point at home to Man City

Mo Salah scored an absolute stunner as Liverpool drew with Man City at Anfield.

Mo Salah took much of the acclaim as his individual brilliance saw him score and assist once in a Premier League classic between Liverpool and Man City at Anfield.

Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne both got on the scoresheet as Manchester City twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Liverpool 🤝 Match highlights 👇 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2021

Salah jinked his way around a bemused Man City defence to give Jurgen Klopp’s side a 2-1 lead, before they were pegged back after a Kevin de Bruyne strike on goal.

While the Reds could not hold out for a morale-boosting victory, their star man’s act of individual brilliance saw them clinch a point when it appeared they would struggle to do that for much of the first-half.

Jurgen Klopp on ‘world-class’ Mo Salah.

Speaking after the game, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hailed his in-form forward who made the most of his impromptu opportunity with little fuss.

“It was individual quality that you only see when you are really lucky in the right time and the right space,” Klopp told Sky Sports of the goal.

"He is one of the best players in the world" ⭐ Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Mohamed Salah after his fantastic solo goal against Manchester City 👏 Report & Highlights: https://t.co/MBLiA4U2jm pic.twitter.com/PEOXK6FJue — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2021

“If Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo scores that goal then the whole world will say, ‘yes’, it’s because they are world class. Mo Salah scores that goal because he is world-class. He is one of the best players in the world, that’s how it is.

“The thing is, that is not the first time he has scored a goal like that, a few years ago he scored that exact same goal. The finishing was slightly different and the dribbling was the same, Napoli, similar goal. They were good goals.”

Salah shrugs off ingenius goal as Jamie Carragher lauds the ‘best player in the world’.

While Salah was being showered with praise by his manager Klopp, the Egyptian showed little sign of being overcome with the hype of the goal.

“I have to watch it to see [laughs],” he said. “It would have been more special if we won the game,but it is what it is. It was a good goal, but there’s nothing much to say.”

"It's a good goal" 👏 Mohamed Salah said his brilliant solo strike would have been more special if Liverpool went on to beat Manchester City. Report & Highlights: https://t.co/uid14ZFApk pic.twitter.com/Z1AIX0jIeY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2021

Although, that did not stop Jamie Carragher from getting excited about Salah’s incredible strike, declaring the forward as the ‘best player in the world’.

🗣"I don't think there is any better player in the world."@Carra23 is full of praise for Liverpool's Mo Salah. pic.twitter.com/abZ73jkVdL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 3, 2021

“I don’t think there is any better player in the world, I really don’t,” Carragher said.

“His record since the start of this season has been outstanding, and you can never question him for what he has done at Liverpool. But right now, he is as good and as sharp as I have ever seen him.”

