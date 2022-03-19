Jurgen Klopp claims fixtures are ‘not made for a lot of success for the same team’

Jurgen Klopp is not impressed.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has claimed that the Premier League fixture list is ‘unfair’ on teams fighting for success on all fronts this season.

Liverpool are still in the hunt for a remarkable quadruple at the end of the season, having won the Carabao Cup against Chelsea last month.

But Klopp believes that they may be thwarted by a fixture pile-up that will see them play up to 18 games to the end of May.

“The calendar is not made for a lot of success for the same team..”

Speaking ahead of the Reds’ FA Cup tie away to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Klopp explained his latest take on the fixture schedule.

“The only way I can do is really be focused on the next game, I just have not enough space to think about different stuff [quadruple] and I don’t have to,” he said.

“And somebody told me we could play 18 games or whatever [from now on, if Liverpool win quadruple]. I have no idea where you want to fit them all in.

“To be honest, I don’t know. What, it’s May 22, and a week later it would be the Champions League final.

📺 Jurgen Klopp on potentially playing 18 more games this season: “Someone told me we could play 17 or 18 more games if [we go all the way in FA Cup and Champions League]. I have no idea how we would fit them all in!” 🔴 pic.twitter.com/dWou2OtmfA — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) March 19, 2022

“Where are they all [18 games]? The FA Cup final would be the week before the Champions League final. No, the week before the season final.

“So it means that game must be rearranged as well. The calendar is not made for a lot of success for the same team, maybe fair.

“So because at one point you have to make [a decision]… Or we focus on that, or we focus on that or whatever.”

Liverpool.

But for now at least, Liverpool’s focus is on their FA Cup trip away to Nottingham Forest, as they look to avoid an upset at the City Ground.

Although, they will have to do it without Caoimhin Kelleher, who has been relegated to number two at Anfield for the cup competitions, for now at least.

Kick-off on Sunday is at 6pm.

