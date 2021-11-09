‘I’m not your puppy’ – Jurgen Klopp takes aim at journalist in extraordinary post-match interview

Jurgen Klopp has bitten back at a journalist.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has had another coming together with a journalist regarding a question posed to him in the aftermath of a defeat for his side.

Klopp saw his Liverpool side fall to a defeat on Sunday evening away to West Ham, but it was a game not without its controversy.

The German was prodded into action when he was asked for his thoughts on a refereeing decision by Craig Pawson who decided not to send Aaron Cresswell off for a late challenge on Jordan Henderson.

Jurgen Klopp takes aim at a journalist.

“[The long unbeaten run coming to an end] is the least of my problems,” he said. “However long a run is, it will come to an end.

“There are couple of things that happened during the game that are difficult to take. If you don’t take your chances you’re leaving things up to ref decisions.

Klopp was then quizzed further about what decisions he was referring to, to which he replied: “It’s really interesting you ask that.

“I’m not your puppy!” 🐕 Listen to #LFC manager Jurgen Klopp’s extraordinary interview following their 3-2 defeat at West Ham. #bbcfootball — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) November 8, 2021

“I’m not sure I want to answer the question if you don’t know the situation I’m talking about. Do you not think [Alisson was impeded for the first goal]? Is your job not to have an opinion? Okay that’s nice.”

When asked if he thought Cresswell should have been sent off, Klopp again invited the press to draw their own conclusions.

“My god. I’m not your puppy. Hopefully, you have an opinion yourself. All good,” said Klopp.

The result saw Liverpool crash to their first defeat in 25 games, and also sees West Ham draw level with them in the league table heading into the international break.

