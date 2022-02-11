Jurgen Klopp claims his side have ‘no chance’ catching Man City in the title race

Jurgen Klopp has made quite the statement.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has claimed that his side has ‘no chance’ in catching Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Klopp’s comments come in the aftermath of the Reds’ 2-0 win at home to Leicester City, a result that breathed new fire into their title race.

But the German boss has claimed that City are not even thinking of their Merseyside opponents, despite Liverpool closing the gap on Pep Guardiola’s side.

“I don’t think they smell our breath already..”

A Diogo Jota brace saw off the rather limited challenge of Leicester City last night, with goals in each half sealing the three points for Reds.

“I am not sure we’re in a position to get them on their toes, to be honest,” Klopp said after the win over Leicester. “Actually, we have no chance to catch them, but it doesn’t mean we won’t play the best possible season for us.

“First and foremost, we have to win our football games and this club is massive. Since I’m here, I can’t remember a game we lost and everyone said ‘yeah, we can lose that game’, so it’s always the same situation.

“There’s a game, we put on the shirts and we have to win it. It doesn’t work out all the time, but thankfully it’s happened a couple of times.

“It was really important tonight for us to win because there’s not only Man City to catch or whatever, there are lots of teams behind us who want to get closer and that’s a very important task as well.

“I don’t think they smell our breath already, but we just try to win football games.”

And while Klopp may downplay Liverpool’s chances of catching City in the title race, they do have a game in hand on City who are nine points clear in the title race.

Should they win that game, the gap could be closed to as few as six points, as the Reds get set to take on Burnley on Sunday.