Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool FA Cup team news with Caoimhin Kelleher set to start

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed a welcome boost on the injury front for Liverpool, with Divock Origi and Naby Keita set to return to his squad ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Cardiff City.

With Sunday’s game being a domestic cup competition as well, it is expected that Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher will start.

This comes with Thiago Alacantara rated as a doubt for the game, with talented youngster Harvey Elliot in line to make his long-awaited return from injury.

And it is the return of Elliott which comes as a welcome boost to Klopp and his backroom team, who are looking to avoid an FA Cup shock at the expense of their Championship opponents.

“He will be in the squad definitely for the Cardiff game and from there we go,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference.

“Most of the things look completely natural, absolutely, really quick after a long, long period without proper team training.

Jürgen Klopp discussed our January transfer window dealings and the progress of Sadio Mane and @MoSalah at #AFCON2021 in his pre-Cardiff press conference: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 4, 2022

“When you saw him the first time, you thought immediately, ‘Maybe we take him with us’ but it obviously made no sense. He has now to go step by step to get back to his best, but he is close. Very close.”

In terms of his other midfield options, Klopp explained that he is hopeful more of his stars can return in the coming days and weeks ahead.

“Naby is completely fine,” he added. “Naby came back full of energy, had a few days off as well. Came back here after the tournament full of energy and confidence, so that looked good. “Divock, yesterday, first time team training, looked very good, but it was the first time full team training after a while, so from here we go as well.” Liverpool v Cardiff City. While Liverpool do have a host of their stars returning this weekend, they do have the small matter of avoiding an FA Cup upset against Cardiff City. Sunday’s game kicks off at 12pm, with the game set to see a number of Irish talents impress. For Cardiff, they will be hoping to lean on the talents of Irish U21 duo Mark McGuinness and Joel Bagan; whereas Liverpool are likely to play Kelleher in front of their home support once more.

