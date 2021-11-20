Jurgen Klopp explains heated exchange with Mikel Arteta as Liverpool romp to easy win over Arsenal

It was a strong performance from Liverpool.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp took aim at Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and the Gunners’ backroom team following a heated pitchside altercation.

Klopp and Arteta had a heated exchange when the Gunners called for a red card to be brandished to Sadio Mane, but referee Michael Oliver did not give Mane a booking.

It mattered little, however, as Liverpool ran out easy 4-0 winners with Diogo Jota starring for the Reds in front of a packed Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool v Arsenal.

But the Liverpool boss was still unimpressed by Arsenal’s conduct on the sideline as they fell to a heavy defeat against Klopp’s rampant side.

“We had the same against Atletico Madrid where I had to take Sadio off and all those kind of things,” Klopp told Sky Sports after the game.

🗣 “He didn’t touch him, it was just two players going in the air. That’s not okay and that’s what I said” Jurgen Klopp explains his version of events about what happened on the touchline when he and Mikel Arteta clashed pic.twitter.com/E5q0DyWWLO — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 20, 2021

“It’s just not OK. I think the referee did really well in that situation and I deserved a yellow card in that situation. It was nothing, he didn’t even touch him.

“It was just two players going up in the air and they just jumped and that was not OK. That was what I said.”

Jurgen Klopp.

After a slow start to the game, Liverpool scored four against an Arsenal side that showed plenty of promise during the first-half.

Goals from Mane, Mo Salah, Jota and Takumi Minamino sealed the deal for them as they ensured they would end the weekend four points behind league leaders Chelsea.

“It was an exceptional performance,” Klopp added. “We grew into the game and we got better and better.

🗣 “It was a mix of a very mature performance and very exciting performance.” Jurgen Klopp gives his Liverpool players a lot of praise for the way they handled the game against Arsenal pic.twitter.com/DYTxJUouBl — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 20, 2021

“We controlled the game in a really good way and played some really exciting stuff in the right moments. It was a mix of a very mature performance and very exciting performance.

“The result is the result, it doesn’t matter if we score three or four but it’s important that you keep your opponent as far away from the goal as possible, control the game in the decisive area and be ruthless. That is why we won.”

