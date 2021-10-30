Jurgen Klopp fires shots at journalists over ‘fake news’

Jurgen Klopp took aim at journalists on Friday.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has taken aim at a number of journalists in his pre-match press conference this week in light of reports that emerged in The Athletic and Daily Mail.

Both claimed that Klopp thought referee Anthony Taylor could have dismissed five United players in last week’s 5-0 win at Old Trafford. The reports also stated that Taylor did not want to ‘further embarrass United’.

But Klopp has come out and taken aim at those reports, claiming that the journalists that broke that story need to be more serious in how they report things.

Jurgen Klopp.

“I didn’t think a second about it – not a second,” the Liverpool boss said.

“The Athletic said ‘people close to the staff’, which I always think is a dangerous saying. You cannot do these kind of things. It’s just not right – it’s a lie.

“We spoke about Ronaldo’s situation and my view was it could be a red card. When I saw it back, he gets the ball, it’s a dark yellow, completely fine.”

Jurgen Klopp unimpressed with reports.

While Klopp has generally had a good relationship with the media, he is not afraid to criticise when the opportunity presents itself.

Last season, the former Borussia Dortmund boss clashed with an Israeli TV reporter in the aftermath of Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat at home to Man City.

And it was no different on Friday, as he questioned the merits of running a story like the one published in the Athletic and Daily Mail earlier this week.

👉🏼 Jurgen Klopp calls out "real fake news" media 🗣 Klopp was not happy with one media report after last week's win at Old Trafford, and he took the opportunity to call out the "real fake news" in his press conference on Friday. pic.twitter.com/uixWyaGXNS — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) October 29, 2021

“But we never spoke about that. Why would you make a story like that?,” he added.

“You have to be serious in these things – all of you (journalists). You cannot do these things just to sell a few lines.

“These are real fake news, not what (Donald) Trump was talking about.”

