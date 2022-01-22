Jurgen Klopp explains why Caoimhin Kelleher will start the Carabao Cup Final

The future looks very bright for Caoimhin Kelleher.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he will play Caoimhin Kelleher in the Carabao Cup final, should the Corkman maintain his fitness until then.

Kelleher has impressed throughout the Reds’ Carabao Cup campaign, and outshone Arsenal shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale in Thursday’s semi-final win away to Arsenal.

And it now looks as if he will get his chance to shine at Wembley, in next month’s Carabao Cup decider against reigning European champions, Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp: “To keep him you need to make sure of a few things..”

Speaking on his key man who has deputised for Alisson with distinction; Klopp revealed why he will start the former Ringmahon Rangers keeper in Liverpool’s first domestic cup final since 2016.

“Caoimhin will play, if he is fit,” the German said. “As a football manager you have to consider a lot of things and one of the things is we consider Caoimhin an outstanding goalie.

“Not a good goalie, an outstanding goalie, and we want to keep him here. And to keep him you need to make sure of a few things. Before a season you need to think and talk about about the different games he will get.

Jurgen Klopp recently said that Liverpool no longer see Caoimhin Kelleher as a great prospect – they now see him as a great goalkeeper. He has been completely at home in the Liverpool net whenever called upon this season 👏#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/1YQWbOMFcq — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) January 20, 2022

“It is all about performing of course. If he didn’t perform on the level he performed then I would maybe think differently. But he has shown he deserves all the trust and faith that we have in him.

“I didn’t think about it properly, but my idea in this moment is to play him. I don’t see any reason why we should not do that. Caoimhin deserves that. He brought the team there.”

Caoimhin Kelleher to start in Carabao Cup final.

For now, however, Kelleher is expected to warm the bench for Liverpool in the coming weeks with the fixture schedule beginning to ease for the Reds.

It is anticipated that the Ireland international will continue to feature in the FA Cup however, with Liverpool safely into the fourth round after a win over Shrewsbury Town.

They will take on Championship side Cardiff City next in the competition, with Kelleher eyeing some more game-time ahead of his keenly anticipated Wembley bow.

