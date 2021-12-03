Jurgen Klopp hails Vitezslav Jaros after brilliant loan season with St Pat’s

Vitezslav Jaros has earned plenty of praise from Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed the efforts of Vitezslav Jaros following his successful loan spell at League of Ireland side St Patrick’s Athletic.

Jaros was part of a Saints side that won the FAI Cup last weekend against Bohemians, and he returns to his parent club with a point to prove once more.

While he may not feature on his return to Merseyside, he does have the asset of regular first-team now under his belt.

Speaking after the appointment of Claudio Taffarel to Liverpool’s coaching team, Klopp namechecked Jaros as one to watch out for following his loan spell came to an end.

Jurgen Klopp on Vitezslav Jaros.

“Taffa! Really good guy. I had for a while already the idea when I saw all our extremely talented goalkeepers,” Klopp said. “In all age groups we really think we have an outstanding bunch of players there, starting of course with Ali but then Caoimhin [Kelleher], then Marcelo [Pitaluga], then Harvey [Davies]. “Vit [Jaros] was brilliant in Ireland, he’s doing well, and we have a lot of games so that means we are constantly on the road, in hotels, stuff like this.

“So we wanted a real solution for these boys, not only for these boys but for these boys as well, and we want to create our own goalkeeping philosophy actually.”

Klopp on Claudio Taffarel.

The appointment of Taffarel comes at an exciting time at Anfield, as the Reds hunt down a second Premier League title in three seasons.

And Klopp feels the arrival of the Brazilian will be a boost for the club’s young goalkeeping talent that is coming through.

“For that we thought it makes sense to mix it up with a coach who was a world-class player, obviously, and works in the moment together with two of the best goalies in the world: Ederson and Alisson [in his role with the Brazil national team]. “So we spoke to Ali and he was quite pleased about that, then we spoke to Taffa and he loved the idea as well [and] here we go. It’s really good and exciting. He is a brilliant guy and he’s older than me, which is important because I was the oldest in the coaching staff! “John Achterberg renewed his contract, by the way, until 2024. Because people very often make the wrong conclusions because of some things. John is the head of the goalie department and Taffa is a wonderful add-on to that.”

