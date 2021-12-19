Jurgen Klopp claims Paul Tierney has ‘never played football’ amid controversial decision

Jurgen Klopp was incensed as Liverpool drew with Spurs.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp cut an incensed figure as his side were held to a 2-2 draw away to Spurs in North London on Sunday evening.

His frustrations, however, were born out of several refereeing decisions going against his side in the English capital, culminating in a frank exchange with referee Paul Tierney after the game.

And it was then when the TV cameras caught their exchange, with Klopp claiming that Tierney has ‘never played football’.

Jurgen Klopp takes aim at Paul Tierney.

“I have no problems with referees, only you,” Klopp told Tierney after the game.

“Honestly, I have no problems with referees. It’s only you. If you do not think that was a penalty, you have never played football..”

Jurgen Klopp was not happy with referee Paul Tierney after the game 😳 pic.twitter.com/QdJeZglaLK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 19, 2021

The penalty incident Klopp referred to surrounded the decision not to award Diogo Jota – despite the evidence suggesting otherwise.

And that was a decision that proved costly for the Reds as they dropped two points in the Premier League title race – with Man City now three points clear.

Jurgen Klopp.

During his post-match interview, Klopp then questioned what issue Tierney had with him from before.

“I really have no idea what is his problem with me. Honesty. I have no idea,” he explained. “In the beginning maybe I was a bit more emotional in the games, but it’s not allowed in a situation like this, because with Mr. Marriner it is all fine, but he obviously felt what he felt in that moment. Jurgen Klopp: “If Robbo’s leg is on the ground then it’s a broken leg.” #awlive [football daily]pic.twitter.com/JNAMFWvvPR — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) December 19, 2021 “He came over and gave me a yellow card which is fine, but I would have preferred the right decision on the pitch.” While the game ended up in a draw, it was a result that could have been worse as Liverpool finished the game with ten men. But Klopp’s post-match comments may land him in hot water should an investigation be opened into his remarks at some stage in the coming days.