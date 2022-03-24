Josh Cullen ready to show Belgium Ireland’s progress

A big game awaits on Friday.

Ireland international Josh Cullen has claimed that he, and his Ireland teammates are ready to show the Belgians what they are capable of at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Boys in Green take on Roberto Martinez’s side after a strong end to 2022, and do so off the back of a new contract being handed to Stephen Kenny.

And for the Irish midfielder playing his trade with one of Belgium’s biggest clubs, Anderlecht, he is hoping to show his clubmates, and his own fans what he can do for Ireland.

It’s good to be back 🤩 Take in a unique view of Ireland’s first training session as preparations to face Belgium begin 💪#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #WeAre100 pic.twitter.com/FOodRy0C9S — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 23, 2022

“It’ll be a test for us, but I’m confident..”

“They like to be possession-based,” Cullen said when describing the attributes of the Belgian side coming to Dublin. “Obviously, we’ve analysed them as a team. “We know that they are a possession-based and exciting team. They like to dominate the ball and are an all-around strong side. “It’ll be a test for us, but I’m confident and hopefully we can put a performance in, and get a good result against a top team.” Although, few outside of Cullen’s inner circle at Anderlecht have asked what the Boys in Green are like. And Cullen is ready to show them just that. “Only people around the club and teammates [have asked],” he explained. But I think a lot of people recognise the progression that we made over the last year or so. [On Saturday] it will be time to show Belgian people, how good a team we can be.”

Josh Cullen.

But as far as Ireland goes, Cullen has been at the coalface through the good, and bad times of the Kenny reign.

As a result, the recent resurgence has been something that has come as no real surprise to him.

“I think this is [as a result] of work put in over a period of time,” he added. “I think, if you want to do anything, it takes time. It takes hard work.

“It has taken a lot of work from the manager, and his coaching staff to put good work in on the training field.

“Obviously, the lads are reading off the same page and buying into the ideas [now].

“I think everyone’s done that, and we’re enjoying the the style of football [that] we’re playing. I think for a time we probably didn’t get the results that we wanted, but now we’re starting to see some positive results and that’s good for everyone.”

