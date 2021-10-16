Jose Mourinho offers Newcastle United job update

Jose Mourinho will not be making a Premier League return anytime soon.

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that he is not going to make a Premier League return to take over the reigns of Newcastle United as he commits his immediate future to Roma.

Mourinho has enjoyed a positive start to life back in Serie A with his new employer, and he is committed to staying in charge of his new project in Rome.

Reports in recent days suggested that Mourinho may be swayed by a Premier League return to take charge of Newcastle, but he has poured cold water on those claims, however.

Mourinho denies Newcastle links.

Earlier this week, Mourinho was backed to take over the reigns of Newcastle by former England international Danny Mills on TalkSPORT as the Toon Army look to replace to current manager Steve Bruce.

On Friday, the club confirmed that they would keep Bruce in charge for their clash against Spurs on Sunday, but it appears that Bruce’s days at the club are numbered.

Bruce, however, was in defiant form in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

“I’ll have a crack,” he said. “I’ll try my utmost. If they see fit then great. Who wouldn’t want this opportunity now, any manager would love this opportunity and love to be sitting in my chair.

“I’ll make a fist of it, I’ll try my utmost, and as always try my best.”

Jose Mourinho.

Speaking ahead of Roma’s game this weekend, Jose Mourinho offered this update on his job future as he was linked to the Newcastle post.

“I have nothing to say about Newcastle,” he said. “I worked with Mr. [Bobby] Robson [at Barcelona], one of the greatest in the history of the club, and I have always had a connection with those people and that city that I know well by now.

“But nothing more. I am 100 per cent focused on the project with Roma-Friedkin project.”

