Rio Ferdinand ‘baffled’ by Ballon d’Or claim for Jorginho

Rio Ferdinand has given his take on Jorginho’s claim for the Ballon d’Or.

Former Man United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has claimed that he is ‘baffled’ that Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is being considered as a contender for the Ballon d’Or.

Ferdinand, who won the Champions League with United as a player, believes the Italian is not even the best player at Chelsea, or for his international team Italy.

He did, however, accept that Jorginho has won both the Champions League and European Championship this year, although he feels that should not put him in the discussion.

Rio Ferdinand on Jorginho.

“The Jorginho one baffles me,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport on Wednesday night. “He’s not the best player at Chelsea and he’s not the first name on the team-sheet with Italy either.

“He’s a very good player don’t get me wrong and I’m not trying to be disrespectful at all, but I don’t see how he gets on the list with those players – with the levels that these guys have been playing at.

“If you look at Chelsea, in their run to winning the Champions League, I think (N’Golo) Kante was man of the match in five of their last six games.

“It baffles me. He’s won two of the big trophies, I get that. But when you’re putting him up against those other four players there, it doesn’t make sense to me.”

Rio Ferdinand on Robert Lewandowski.

While Ferdinand does not think Jorginho is a deserving winner, he does admit that he feels Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski should claim the prize.

“There ain’t a stand out, it’s hard to say,” he added. “This would never have been a table before, it would have just been two names on there; Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Cristiano’s not on there because his teams didn’t win the league and he didn’t get as many goals maybe. But Cristiano Ronaldo doing what he’s doing now, next season could be on this list.

“I think this year Lewandowski, yeah. 56 goal involvements in 38 games is ridiculous. That is Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi numbers.”

