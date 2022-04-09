Jordan Pickford claims Everton ‘need more leaders’ like Seamus Coleman

An honest take.

Jordan Pickford has called on Everton players to be more like Seamus Coleman, as the Toffees fight for their lives in the Premier League in the coming weeks.

Pickford was involved on Wednesday night, as Everton crashed to a dismal 3-2 defeat away to Burnley at Turf Moor, plunging their survival hopes into a state of chaos.

Coleman, however, watched on from the bench, and speaking ahead of their home clash against Man United, Pickford called on his teammates to be more like his club captain.

“As a team, and as players, you have got to have as many leaders as possible..”

“You can’t really dwell on it too much,” Pickford told BT Sport on Everton’s recent form. “I think if you’ve got a game a week, you can analyse it a lot more in detail and as a team, but when you’ve got such a turnaround, you’ve got to focus on the next game as quick as we can.

“We need to get recovered and be prepared well..

"I've been in this position before, I would say much worse." "I know we have enough here at Everton to get out of it."

“As a team, and as players, you have got to have as many leaders as possible.

“You know, you have Seamus [Coleman] who is the club captain, but he needs more than just that. He needs others to be a leader out on the pitch.

Seamus Coleman one of four changes for Everton. Ronaldo one of SIX changes for Man Utd.

“I try and help as much as I can. We’ve got Mason [Holgate] and [Michael] Keane, and very experienced players inside that dressing room. I’ve been in this position before, and I would say I was in ones that were a lot worse.”

Seamus Coleman.

While Pickford is a fan of Coleman, it is clear that the Irish international is not enjoying one of his better seasons at Goodison Park.

Despite that, he has still impressed at times, and he will be hoping to lean on his experience in the weeks ahead.

