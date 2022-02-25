Jordan Henderson explains Caoimhin Kelleher’s ‘outstanding’ quality

Some nice words.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has heaped praise on an ‘outstanding’ Ireland international shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher, as the Corkman readies himself for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

On Thursday, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed that his second-choice would definitely start Sunday’s Wembley showdown against Chelsea.

And speaking ahead of the game, the Reds skipper Jordan Henderson heaped praise on the Irish keeper.

“He’s been outstanding..”

“I think he’s been outstanding,” the Liverpool skipper said. “In all of the games he has come in to play, he has been brilliant in everything that he has done.”

In praising his teammate, Henderson also revealed the immense quality that Kelleher brings to the table at Anfield, as he learns from Alisson.

📺 Jordan Henderson on Caoimhin Kelleher: “He has been absolutely fantastic. He is a brilliant lad. He is learning from the best keeper in the world.” 🔴 pic.twitter.com/fU9OXl3eHH — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 25, 2022

“He’s a fantastic lad, and is very level-headed,” he added. “But as a keeper he’s fantastic. His shot-stopping and distribution is amazing, and is so calm as well.

“But he’s learning from the best keeper in the world, and that will help him. That’s certainly helped him when he came in because he’s been outstanding.”

Caoimhin Kelleher.

While Kelleher has yet to play at Wembley, he has, however, played against Chelsea earlier this year.

Amid a Covid-19 outbreak at Anfield, Kelleher was drafted in to play in place of Alisson, who was ruled out of action due to a positive Covid-19 result.

A brilliant stop from Caoimhin Kelleher yesterday 👏 pic.twitter.com/eAekEkXZd2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 3, 2022

And despite bing inexperienced, Kelleher turned in a fine performance, denying Chelsea all three points in West London with some good saves.

But Sunday’s game will be the stiffest test he is likely to have ever faced, with the eyes of world set to watch this heavyweight clash of two of England’s biggest clubs.

[mc4wp_form id="442993"]

Read More About: Caoimhin Kelleher, jordan henderson, Liverpool