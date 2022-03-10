Jonathan Hill reveals ‘exit-clause’ in Stephen Kenny’s contract

Jonathan Hill has spoken.

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill revealed that a there is an ‘exit clause’ within Stephen Kenny’s latest Ireland contract extension, which will see Kenny manage the team until the end of the Euro 2024 campaign.

Since taking over as Ireland boss, Kenny has largely struggled for big results, but there were some very strong signs of progress later on in 2021, culminating in a positive finish to the 2022 World Cup campaign.

Despite the goodwill to Kenny’s side, Hill has revealed that there is an ‘exit-clause’ in the ex-Dundalk man’s news deal, should things not go as planned.

Jonathan Hill on Stephen Kenny’s contract: “It’s all pretty standard stuff..”

“I think in any contract in terms of employment contract, there’ll always be a provision within a point, which you exit,” Hill said.

“So, that’s within Stephen’s contract. That was part of the ‘to and fro’ that I mentioned earlier in terms of our debate.

“Stephen is comfortable with where we’ve got to. I’m not going to the detail of it, but it’s all pretty standard stuff to me.”

In addition to this insight into Kenny’s current deal, Hill also noted that there is no update on the current situation regarding Robbie Keane, who, despite being employed by the association, is not working on a coaching basis for the FAI.

“I think last time we spoke, I said that I’d agree with Robbie not to talk about that publicly and that’s between ourselves and Robbie in relation to his contract,” a tight-lipped Hill said. “Nothing has changed.

“I committed to Robbie that any conversations we would have, would stay between us. I’m not going to drawn into it publicly because that’s a commitment.”

Nations League uncertainty.

But for now, the FAI are set to have a headache of sorts ahead of their Uefa Nations League games in June, given the uncertainty surrounding the World Cup play-off between Scotland and Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Fifa confirmed that the game would be rescheduled to June, leaving Ireland’s planned fixtures in relative doubt.

“We don’t know,” Hill explained. “We’ve been talking with Uefa, and they’re having to look at things really carefully in relation to both Fifa as well in terms of those two really important games for qualification to the World Cup.

“We’re just looking to see how we can put all of the fixtures into the into the dates that we currently have. Given the wider situation, we will be as supportive and as amenable as we can.

“I think we already know that there’s going to be disruption to the degree that the games that were due to take place in March between Scotland and Ukraine are not going to happen and are going to happen in June.

“Genuinely, we don’t know how those two games will be addressed. That’s not our concern, that’s Uefa’s concern.”

