FAI CEO Jonathan Hill reveals plan in progress to revamp League of Ireland facilities

“I’m excited by the start of the of the new League of Ireland season,” he explained.

“I think we’ve seen some some significant crowds going to the games, and there is a real buzz around the game, which I do think is connected to what Stephen [Kenny] and Vera [Pauw] are doing with the international teams.

“But all of us want to have international class facilities for the League of Ireland. It is in one of our six core pillars in relation to facilities and infrastructure, not just for the League of Ireland, grassroots and indeed for the international team and teams.

“But as we said, then it takes some time for us to formulate our planning relation to that going to do. Once we do, we will take it to government and we will we will talk with them along with the clubs to make sure that those facilities.

“And as I say, the facilities for Stephen and all of the international teams are at the right standard that we want for progress to be made..”

Jonathan Hill.

Previously involved with the English FA, Hill took on the role of FAI CEO amid the fall-out of the disastrous John Delaney era. And since then, Hill has been forced to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, and a plea for government support in the meantime.

But in that time, the demand for League of Ireland football has risen substantially.

“The real sea-change in English football came actually on the back of two pretty major disasters,'” he added when asked on what he thought of League of Ireland facilities from the outside looking in.

“I think the investment that was made into an infrastructure at that point has helped English football move forward.

“I would like to hope that the government, and other parties, the clubs, and the owners of clubs will see that what we want to have are the right facilities that are fit for purpose.

“I think we all agree that we want that to happen, but we all understand that that’s going to need considerable investment and to get that investment, we have to have a very clearly defined and articulated plan and that’s what we’re working on.”