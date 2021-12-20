St Patrick’s Athletic appoint ex-Rangers star as new assistant manager

It is all change at St Patrick’s Athletic.

FAI Cup holders St Patrick’s Athletic have confirmed the appointment of former Rangers player Jon Daly as the club’s new assistant manager.

Daly joins the Saints’ first-team coaching ticket after the departure of Stephen O’Donnell to Dundalk earlier this month.

He does, however, join current Saints boss Tim Clancy – with the former Hibs defender taking charge of the Richmond Park side after a successful spell in charge of Drogheda United.

Ex-Rangers star joins St Patrick’s Athletic as assistant manager.

“I’m delighted to be joining the club,” Daly said after taking up his new role. “I’ve known Tim for a long time since we played against each other in Scotland and did our coaching badges together.

“I’ve always kept an eye on his coaching career and how he’s been doing and we kept in contact. He did a fantastic job at Drogheda in his first job in management.

“It didn’t take me too long to accept his offer to join, it’s a really exciting opportunity for me and one I’m really looking forward to.” We are delighted to announce the appointment of Jon Daly as Assistant Manager The 38-year-old played over 400 professional games in the UK before moving into coaching with Hearts in 2015 Jon holds a UEFA Pro Licence & was most recently working in Finland#StPatsFC #Saints2022 — St Patrick’s Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) December 20, 2021 In recent years, Daly has coached in Scotland and Finland, with his coaching stint in Scotland seeing him manage Hearts as interim for a spell in 2017. “I’ve heard great things about the club, the first team and also the brilliant academy and people involved,” Daly adds. “Tim had a great record at Drogheda United of working both with experienced players but also younger ones. There is nothing better as a supporter than seeing academy players develop and do well in the first team, so I’m really looking forward to being involved.” St Patrick’s Athletic. Daly’s appointment comes just days after the club unveiled a raft of new signings, with several talented players joining their ranks. Former Wolves defender Anto Breslin has joined the club from Dublin rivals Bohemians, while Mark Doyle and Joe Redmond have joined from Drogheda United. 𝘽𝙍𝙀𝙎𝙇𝙄𝙉 𝙅𝙊𝙄𝙉𝙎 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙎𝙐𝙋𝙀𝙍 𝙎𝘼𝙄𝙉𝙏𝙎 We are delighted to welcome @BreslinAnto to the club 🤝 The 24-year-old ex Wolves & Longford defender joins us from Bohemians, where he spent the last 2 seasons More here ➡️ https://t.co/mGc1vhdldi#StPatsFC #Saints2022 pic.twitter.com/T0JVxDa1fM — St Patrick’s Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) December 18, 2021 Elsewhere in the League of Ireland, Bray Wanderers have swooped in for Bohs keeper Stephen McGuinness; while Bohs themselves have snapped up Max Murphy from bitter rivals Shamrock Rovers.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Jon Daly, Rangers, st patricks athletic