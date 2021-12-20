Close sidebar

St Patrick’s Athletic appoint ex-Rangers star as new assistant manager

by Andrew Dempsey
Jon Daly

It is all change at St Patrick’s Athletic.

FAI Cup holders St Patrick’s Athletic have confirmed the appointment of former Rangers player Jon Daly as the club’s new assistant manager.

Daly joins the Saints’ first-team coaching ticket after the departure of Stephen O’Donnell to Dundalk earlier this month.

He does, however, join current Saints boss Tim Clancy – with the former Hibs defender taking charge of the Richmond Park side after a successful spell in charge of Drogheda United.

Ex-Rangers star joins St Patrick’s Athletic as assistant manager.

“I’m delighted to be joining the club,” Daly said after taking up his new role. “I’ve known Tim for a long time since we played against each other in Scotland and did our coaching badges together.

“I’ve always kept an eye on his coaching career and how he’s been doing and we kept in contact. He did a fantastic job at Drogheda in his first job in management.

“It didn’t take me too long to accept his offer to join, it’s a really exciting opportunity for me and one I’m really looking forward to.”

In recent years, Daly has coached in Scotland and Finland, with his coaching stint in Scotland seeing him manage Hearts as interim for a spell in 2017.

“I’ve heard great things about the club, the first team and also the brilliant academy and people involved,” Daly adds.

“Tim had a great record at Drogheda United of working both with experienced players but also younger ones. There is nothing better as a supporter than seeing academy players develop and do well in the first team, so I’m really looking forward to being involved.”

St Patrick’s Athletic.

Daly’s appointment comes just days after the club unveiled a raft of new signings, with several talented players joining their ranks.

Former Wolves defender Anto Breslin has joined the club from Dublin rivals Bohemians, while Mark Doyle and Joe Redmond have joined from Drogheda United.

Elsewhere in the League of Ireland, Bray Wanderers have swooped in for Bohs keeper Stephen McGuinness; while Bohs themselves have snapped up Max Murphy from bitter rivals Shamrock Rovers.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: , ,

Related posts

Kieran McKenna opens up on “emotional” Man United exit in first interview since leaving

Jude Bellingham calls on fellow footballers to get Covid-19 vaccination

Sunderland flying the flag for the EFL – Carabao Cup talking points