Johnny Kenny: The Sligo teenager with the world at his feet

It has been a remarkable 12 months for now Celtic forward, Johnny Kenny.

Within the space of 12 months, Johnny Kenny has gone being a promising Sligo Rovers forward, to joining Scottish giants Celtic on a long-term five-year deal.

His rise has been as quick as it has been remarkable, with the Riverstown teenager, from Co. Sligo, looking to impress at Celtic Park under Ange Postecoglou, just like Liam Scales.

But it has only been one year since Kenny signed his first professional contract at Sligo Rovers, with the 19-year-old going from being the son of Johnny Kenny Sr, to Johnny Kenny.

Johnny Kenny: The start of a remarkable year.

In recent years, the Sligo Rovers academy has seen several young talents come through their ranks, with current Ireland U21 Liam Kerrigan a perfect example in recent times.

But young Kenny had a reputation at the club that preceded him, through his father who won an FAI Cup with the club in his own playing days.

With the name, and burgeoning reputation as one of the most promising strikers to come through the club’s U19s side, it was easy to see how his exploits would excite the Bit O’Red’s support.

And it was from there where Kenny penned his first professional deal with the Bit O’Red, signing a then two-year pro deal with the club on January 23rd, 2021.

“We’re very pleased to sign Johnny to his first professional deal today,” his manager Liam Buckley said at the time. “Johnny is the latest in a long list of academy players that have stepped up to join our first-team.

“With Johnny, he has shown the promise to deserve this contract. His record at underage level speaks for itself. He’s bright, quick, a brilliant finisher and has the physique as well.

“He will fall into the category that if he is good enough, he will get the opportunity. First and foremost, he must focus on his education and his Leaving Cert.

“That is his main priority, and it is for every young player at the football club. He will train intermittently with the group before his Leaving Cert.”

Johnny Kenny; Taking the League of Ireland by storm.

While he had the distraction of the Leaving Cert to contend with off the pitch, Kenny showed little sign of that distracting him on it.

A student of Coola PPS in Riverstown, Co. Sligo, enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2021 Premier Division, making his senior competitive debut away to then FAI Cup holders Dundalk at Oriel Park in March.

Unsurprisingly, he grabbed his first senior goal against Finn Harps a few weeks later, before then starring in Sligo’s superb 3-1 win away to Bohemians a few days later.

“Johnny is a young lad coming into the team. He’s a fantastic player and I have no doubt he’ll have a tremendous career ahead of him,” Buckley told extratime.ie after the win away to Bohemians.

“He’s got all the time in the world to develop that career, and he’s worked his socks off this evening [against Bohs]. I’m delighted that we have him now on professional forms.”

From there, Kenny went on to score in European action for the Bit O’Red. He also helped them on their way to European qualification for 2022 with a further 10 league goals.

The most telling of which came via a brace against Bohemians at the Showgrounds in May, although he was mightily unlucky not have picked up the match-ball on that occasion.

But it was towards the latter half of the season when Kenny grabbed most of his league goals, helping the Bit O’Red arrest a concerning slide in the league to finish inside the top-three.

Johnny Kenny: From Sligo Rovers to Celtic.

As a result, interest mounted in his services at the Showgrounds, with Rovers keen to tie their brightest talent down to a longer-term deal at the club.

That they did, when he signed a three-year contract extension at the club at the beginning of November. But that would not deter Scotland’s big guns from sniffing at the prolific young forward.

“He loves playing for Sligo Rovers,” Buckley added after Kenny signed a three-year contract extension at the start of November.

“I said when he signed that we knew he would have a League of Ireland career. Whether that would go elsewhere remained to be seen.

“Now we’ve seen his League of Ireland career has begun in a brilliant manner. The future is bright for him..

“There is a high expectation here and what we’ve seen is a player of real character. He is someone you can rely on, with buckets of ability.

“There has been pressure this season through different aspects and we’ve seen Johnny’s personality shine through, helping the team and scoring important goals.”

Johnny Kenny: One to Watch.

But it was just a few weeks later when is final act would follow, however. And fittingly, he would score in his final game for the club, against the team that got his manager purring about him in the first place.

And he now goes to Glasgow with the blessing of *his* club, and a league desperate for a young striker to show off the obvious quality of the league on a bigger stage.

What a goal 🤩 One of many incredible goals in the @SSEAirtricityLg tonight as Johnny Kenny gave @sligorovers the lead over @bfcdublin Worth a watch for the Joey N’Do commentary 😎#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/2uuz8TblUX — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 19, 2021

“Finally, to play for the club I love in front of you special fan. It was incredible. I got goosebumps every time my name went around the Showgrounds,” Kenny said in his goodbye message to the Bit O’Red support..

“It was a special feeling to play and score in front of all of you.. I’m sorry I didn’t give you the send-off you deserved. I am now and forever a supporter of Rovers and I can’t wait to watch and support from across the water.”

While there may be a tinge of regret that Kenny did not get the send-off he wanted from the Showgrounds faithful, he leaves the club as one of Ireland’s most promising young talents, and as an Ireland underage international.

Who knows where he may end up, but Kenny’s rise over the last 12 months shows that stars do often align in football; although, this is only the start of the Johnny Kenny story.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Celtic, Johnny Kenny, Sligo Rovers