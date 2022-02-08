Johnny Kenny’s Celtic timeline revealed after Covid-19 setback

An update on Johnny Kenny.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed that Johnny Kenny is nearing a position in which he can link up with his first-team squad.

Kenny, 18, has struggled with injury since his move to Celtic, and has had to isolate due to being a Covid-19 close contact, but he is now coming through those minor setbacks.

As a result, the former Sligo Rovers star, and current Ireland U19 international will be hoping that he can help the Bhoys battle on all fronts as they hunt down more silverware in Glasgow.

“We’re going to need a strong squad..”

“Young Johnny Kenny is getting to a space where he can train with us,” Postecoglou told his club’s media team in an exclusive interview.

“And it’s going to be important, we’re still in three competitions. We want to do well in all three and we’re going to need a strong squad to get there.”

Speaking just last week, however, Kenny revealed on the Sligo Way Podcast that his arrival in Glasgow has been beset by a number of minor issues thus far.

Despite that, he is not letting that deter him from making an impact at Celtic Park.

“I had a rough patch because I’m injured now for a few weeks and I’m just out of self-isolation,” he explained.

S2 E2 – Here’s Johnny!☘️@CelticFC Striker Johnny Kenny joins us to talk about his background, his time with @sligorovers & his ambitions for the future! #SligoornotSligo is back with a catchy theme tune! & a round-up of all your local sports! Listen: https://t.co/00q0cfCZtZ pic.twitter.com/lv2pmoKEU5 — The Sligo Way Podcast (@SligoWayPod) January 24, 2022

“I’m on the hunt for an apartment now. I love it over here but I need to get an apartment now to settle down. My driver that brings me to training had Covid so I had to isolate for 10 days.”

Johnny Kenny.

And while Kenny’s return to full fitness has been held back, it is not uncommon for Irish players to have to wait for their chance at Celtic Park.

Kenny’s current Celtic teammate Liam Scales himself had to wait for his opportunity in Glasgow, but he has since grasped it with both hands.

And it is clear that the Sligo teenager will be hoping for a similar outcome.

