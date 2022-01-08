Celtic swoop to sign highly-rated forward Johnny Kenny from Sligo Rovers

Johnny Kenny is set to sign for Celtic.

League of Ireland Premier Division side Sligo Rovers have confirmed the departure of forward Johnny Kenny to Celtic, for an undisclosed fee.

The Riverstown teenager, who is an Ireland U19 international, will join the Bhoys after a deal was reached between the two clubs.

🆕✍️ #CelticFC is delighted to announce that 𝑱𝒐𝒉𝒏𝒏𝒚 𝑲𝒆𝒏𝒏𝒚 will be joining Celtic from @sligorovers on a 5-year contract subject to usual conditions and international clearance.🍀🇮🇪#WelcomeJohnny pic.twitter.com/wwZQXL2W6m — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 8, 2022

Kenny, whose father also played for the Bit O’Red during his playing days, was under contract for the next three years at the club, but Celtic have swooped in to snap up the prolific forward.

“Johnny has been magnificent for Sligo Rovers..”

Remarkably, Kenny only signed his first professional deal with Sligo in January 2021, and enjoyed a superb campaign last season in the League of Ireland.

The teenager scored 11 league goals in 32 games, while he also netted a goal in the Europa Conference League against Icelandic side Stjarnan.

“Johnny has been magnificent for Sligo Rovers,” his now former boss Liam Buckley said.

“At a very young age he showed all the attributes to make a successful career in the game and he can take great pride in what he has already achieved in these very early days.

“It was clear a move would occur at some point and as it comes now, all of our staff, players and coaches wish him the very best. He retains our support whenever needed.

The #bitored can confirm the transfer of striker Johnny Kenny to Celtic for an undisclosed fee and additional future based terms. The club has issued an update which can be read below. Good luck @johnny_kenny2 🔴⚪️ Read more: https://t.co/ptweBS0La4 #bitored pic.twitter.com/eSMYrOx7SG — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) January 8, 2022

“The focus on first-team squad investment has not been altered. We have over 20 players under contract as pre-season begins and finishing off the squad is the priority of all.

“We will speak more on this in time. For now we congratulate Johnny and look forward to preparing for the 2022 season.”

Johnny Kenny.

Kenny’s move to Celtic is the second time the Bhoys have looked at the League of Ireland in relation to new signings.

Last summer, the Parkhead side snapped up Shamrock Rovers defender Liam Scales, while fellow ex-League of Ireland talents Ross Tierney and Daniel O’Reilly have made the move to Scotland respectively.

The deal is for an undisclosed fee, and will have several add-ons attached to it.

You can follow our dedicated League of Ireland transfer tracker here.

