Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou hails Johnny Kenny after recent transfer from Sligo Rovers

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has detailed how he and his club managed to prise Johnny Kenny away from Sligo Rovers, following his recent transfer to the Glasgow outfit.

Kenny, 18, lit up the League of Ireland during the 2021 Premier Division campaign, and has also made no secret of his desire for success and trophies at Celtic Park.

But he now heads into a Celtic environment that is beginning to thrive under Ange Postecoglou, with Liam Scales already proving that it is possible to make the step-up from the League of Ireland to the Scottish top-flight.

Speaking today, Postecoglou revealed how Kenny’s move to Glasgow came about.

“Johnny [Kenny] is one that we’ve been tracking for a while through our scouts over in Ireland,” he said during a press conference.

“It was one that was put to us, and put to me in the summer window. We’ve been tracking his progress.

“We like what we’ve seen in terms of his development so far. He’s already had a year of senior football and he has some really good attributes.

“We thought it was a good opportunity to bring him in during this window, with the League of Ireland finishing over there. We took advantage of that, and after the discussions with him, he was he was keen to come across.

“He’s one that our scouting department has been tracking for quite a while. But he’s only 18, and we’re trying to bring in players who we feel we need right now.

“But we’re also not discounting the fact that we need to look a bit further ahead. Once he settles, he’ll start training with us and then he’ll settle in. Hopefully he can make an impact over the next year or so.”

While Kenny has a fan in Postecoglou, it is clear that he will have to bide his time at his new employer.

In recent days, the Bhoys have recruited a host of attacking stars from Japan, with Kenny earmarked as one for the future.

But as seen over the last 12 months, the Riverstown teenager from Co. Sligo can adapt quickly to a jump in standard, and that is something that should serve him well in Glasgow.

