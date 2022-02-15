Ex-Chelsea stars laughs off Cesar Azpilicueta jibe from Neil Warnock

They were unimpressed.

Former Chelsea stars John Terry and Cesc Fabregas have laughed off jibes from former Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock, who claimed that Cesar Azpilicueta was ‘fortunate’ to be at the club.

As of this weekend, Azpilicueta has won every major honour at the club, with the final two trophies arriving over the last 12 months.

But despite leading his side to victory in the Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi, the Spaniard has been the subject of a torrent of abuse, suggesting that he is not good enough to be at the club.

Terry and Fabregas, however, have laughed off those suggestions.

“I don’t think he’s a great defender..”

On talkSPORT, Warnock explained why he thought the ex-Marseille defender was ‘fortunate’ to be a defensive mainstay at Stamford Bridge

“I think he’s been very fortunate lad to be at a club like Chelsea,” he said. “I don’t think he’s a great defender.

“Sometimes in football, you need a bit of luck and I think he’s had a bit of luck that he’s been there at the right time and at the right place.

👀 “I think Azpilicueta has been a very fortunate lad to be a at a club like #CFC.” 😳 “I don’t think he’s a great defender! Sometimes you need a bit of luck.” Neil Warnock doesn’t believe Cesar Azpilicueta is a very good defender. 👎 pic.twitter.com/rUPWJRPAs6 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 14, 2022

“That’s what you need in football. You need a bit of luck to be successful.”

“Is this a wind-up…”

But today. two of Azpilicueta’s ex-teammates have fired back at the ex-Premier League boss, scoffing at his controversial claims.

🤦🏻‍♂️🙈😵‍💫 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) February 15, 2022

On Twitter, Terry questioned if what Warnock said was a ‘wind-up’, whereas Fabregas used a string of emojis taking aim at the now deposed ‘Boro boss.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: cesar azpilicueta, Cesc Fabregas, Chelsea, john terry, neil warnock