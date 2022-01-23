St Johnstone confirm signing of highly-rated Sligo Rovers defender

A blow for Sligo Rovers.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has revealed that he has completed the signing of highly-rated Sligo Rovers defender, John Mahon.

Earlier this week, it was reported by the Irish Independent that the Scottish top-flight side met Mahon’s release clause, triggering his Scottish top-flight switch.

As a result of his move, Mahon joins former Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary who recently joined the club.

Mahon, however, joins a St Johnstone side who are enduring a dire Scottish Premiership campaign, and were dumped out of the Scottish Cup as recently as Saturday.

That Scottish Cup defeat was a new low for the Saints, as they were undone by part-time outfit Kelty Hearts after extra-time.

But despite their dreadful defeat, Davidson was able to unveil the signing of Mahon in his post-match interview, while speaking to the Scottish Sun.

FT | Kelty Hearts 1-0 St Johnstone. pic.twitter.com/7a4YMnIJED — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 22, 2022

“John Mahon has signed, he is coming in to train on Monday so will be available for Wednesday,” he explained. “Cammy MacPherson has agreed a pre-contact with us so St Mirren recalled him.

“He played well the other night at Hearts so we will try to get something done.

“We need two or three more. I need players who are going to fight because it’s going to be a tough few months.”

And while yet to be confirmed by either club, Mahon’s arrival could breathe new life into St Johnstone’s faltering survival hopes.

Since making his Bit O’Red debut in 2017 in the EA Sports Cup, Mahon has featured over 100 times for his hometown club, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the League of Ireland.

And in the most recent season, he was a virtual ever-present for Sligo, as they secured a third-place league finish, coming just behind St Patrick’s Athletic in the league table.

But his departure leaves Liam Buckley’s side in a relative spot of bother now, with Johnny Kenny also moving on from the club in recent weeks to join Celtic.

