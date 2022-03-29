John Giles hits back at Jamie Carragher’s criticism of Seamus Coleman

Support for Seamus Coleman.

Irish international legend John Giles has hit back at Jamie Carragher’s criticism of Seamus Coleman, despite Coleman’s testing year at Everton.

Last month, Coleman was branded as a ‘Championship-level’ defender by Carragher in the wake of the Toffees’ dismal 5-0 defeat away to Spurs, where Matt Doherty impressed.

But Giles has claimed that Carragher’s claims are unfair, and said the criticism of the ex-Sligo Rovers star is because he is an ‘easy target’.

Coleman, now 33, has struggled to reach his levels prior to his sickening leg-break against Wales in 2017, although he is still a key part of the Everton back-four.

But that has not stopped criticism going Coleman’s way, with Carragher among many taking aim at the Irish captain.

“I wouldn’t take into consideration too much what Jamie Carragher would say, to be quite honest,” Giles explained on Eamon Dunphy’s podcast, the Stand.

“What’s happened with Seamus Coleman is Everton are having a bad time. People in the newspapers will say, “Right, we have to get a reason for that”, and they usually pick out the eldest player who’s been around for a long time. That happens to be Seamus Coleman…

‘He’s 33, it’s an easy target — “He’s the eldest man, he’s past it, and is making mistakes”. I haven’t seen that.

“Of course, he’s made a few mistakes, Everton are in a terrible state, and Seamus Coleman will always come to the fore to do what he can about that situation. He’s always going to be a target..”

“People would want to look around at 10 or 11 other players in the Everton team..”

Giles, who has been through the mill at times himself, has also claimed that Coleman’s critics have emerged due to his age, and experience at first-team level at Everton.

He also pointed that very few have hit out at Coleman’s performances for Ireland, suggesting the issues lie within Goodison Park.

“I’ve seen it before when players get a little bit older, they don’t play as well as they have done, and people say he’s the one at fault,” he adds. “When a team is having a bad time, the players who don’t do it, hide — they get out of the way.

“The really good lads stand out there and get all the criticism. I think that’s what’s happened with Seamus.

“It hasn’t happened with the Irish team. There’s been no criticism that I’ve heard of really with the Irish team. It’s with Everton. Everton are having a bad time. People would want to look around at 10 or 11 other players in the Everton team.”

